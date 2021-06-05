World Environment Day: India advances 20% ethanol blending in gasoline to 2025: The Tribune India

Vibha sharma

Tribune press service

New Delhi, June 5

India has advanced the target date to achieve 20% ethanol blending in gasoline within five years until 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, as the world’s third largest oil importer seeks to reduce its carbon emissions and its dependence on foreign oil.

The initial target was the year 2030.

The Prime Minister said that 11 sectors have been identified to make good use of resources by recycling them through modern technology.

“The ‘Kachra to Kanchan Campaign’ action plan including all regulatory and development related aspects will be implemented in the coming months,” he said, addressing an event marking the World Environment Day, organized by the Ministries of Petroleum and Nature. Gas and environment, forest and climate change to mark the day.

“21st century India can only derive its energy from 21st century modern thinking and politics. India is showing the world that it is not necessary to stop development to protect the environment, ”the Prime Minister said.

Modi said that until 2014, on average, only 1.5% of ethanol was blended in India, which is currently 8.5%.

In 2013-14, around 38 crore liters of ethanol were purchased in the country, which rose to over 320 crore liters.

The Prime Minister also released the “Report of the Expert Panel on India Ethanol Blending Roadmap 2020-2025” and launched the ambitious E-100 pilot project in Pune for production and distribution of ethanol across the country.

The theme of this year’s event is “Promoting Biofuels for a Better Environment”.

“India has taken another step forward by releasing a detailed roadmap for the development of the ethanol sector on the occasion of World Environment Day,” the Prime Minister said.

The PM also interacted with a farmer from Pune who shared his experience of organic farming and the use of biofuels in agriculture.

“Ethanol has become one of the top priorities of 21st century India,” he said, adding that the focus on biofuels has a better impact on the environment as well as on life. farmers. “Much of that eight-fold increase in ethanol purchases has benefited the country’s sugar cane producers,” he said.

Most ethanol manufacturing units are primarily concentrated in 4 to 5 states with high sugar production. However, food grain distilleries are now being established to expand across the country to produce ethanol from agricultural waste.

“India is a strong supporter of climate justice and is moving forward with a noble global vision as the founding of the International Solar Alliance to realize the vision of One Sun, One World, One Grid and the initiative Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, ”he said. mentionned.

He noted that India has been included in the top 10 countries in the world in the Climate Change Performance Index. “India is aware of the challenges facing climate change and is also working actively,” he said.

Speaking on the “hard and soft approaches” taken to tackle climate change, he said India’s renewable energy capacity had increased by over 250% in the past 6-7 years and that the common man had also joined an environmental campaign such as avoiding singles. -use plastic, clean the beach and Swachh Bharat.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan were also present on the occasion.

India’s green footprint

* Kachra to the current Kanchan campaign in mission mode.

* India ranks among the top 5 countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity.

* Solar power capacity has increased about 15 times over the past 6 years.

* The Ujjwala program has reduced dependence on wood, helping the environment and the health of users

* Forest cover has increased by 15,000 square kilometers in recent years.

* The number of tigers in India has doubled and leopards have increased by around 60 percent in recent years.

* Metro rails have gone from 5 cities to 18 cities

* Over 80 airports have been installed with LED lights that would improve energy efficiency.