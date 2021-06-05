Huw Edwards mocks ‘stupid claims’ BBC intended to remove Boris Johnson from office

// = do_shortcode (‘[in-content-square]’)?>

Broadcaster Huw Edwards scoffed at “stupid claims” that the BBC intended to remove Boris Johnson from his post.

In a tweet after an interview with Andrew Billen of The Times, Mr Edwards said: “Context important enough, this was a response to stupid claims that the BBC had such a plan…”

In the interview, the Welshman, 59, said: If there is [a plan to remove Boris Johnson from office], someone better tell me real quick because I haven’t been warned.

Edwards explains how he is in the middle of the busiest year of his career, but is in no rush to slow down.

In April, a phone call was received at his south London home to inform him of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death.

After being whisked away by his wife, a train, an underground and “a brisk walk”, Edwards was on the air at 1 p.m. to present the BBC’s continuous coverage from Broadcasting House.

The article states: “The funeral followed Edward’s first royal funeral as an anchor, then, a few weeks later, two days of election specials, the first starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 10 p.m., presumably. the longest continuous results program in UK broadcasting history.

The following days, from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., it was like a walk in the park, he says.

The article mentions his approach to interviewing politicians as “slowly, slowly”.

‘Humor’

He said: There is a danger that you just saw as someone breaking the news. People rank you. there is no doubt. You have to find ways to show other sides of your personality if you have other sides of your personality, or if there are sides that you want to show. I lost count of the times people came up to me when I gave a talk or something and said, We had no idea you had a sense of humor.

Edwards’ funeral commentary has been almost universally praised, although Telegraph and Spectator columnist Charles Moore spotted a few trivial errors.

It was Moore who accused the BBC of having a mission to impeach Boris Johnson.

In response, Edwards said: If there is, somebody better tell me real quick because I haven’t been told.

In a way, a tiny fraction of me wish that maybe [Moore] had served as chairman of the board of the BBC [a job for which he was touted] because he saw what the BBC machine is. It’s a very different machine than the journalistic machine he’s used to: people who are very serious about doing a fair job.

And of the much-heralded new TV channel GB News, Edwards said, “I absolutely relish the competition. And the more we get them to say things like, we want to give people what the BBC doesn’t give to people, or what ITV doesn’t give to people, what Channel 4 doesn’t give to people, my response, in my own assertive way, it’s, well let’s see what you got.