Arizona Emails Show Trump Pushed To Prove Any Fraud Before Capitol Attack | Donald trump





As Donald Trump digested the news of a reduced online presence this week, a two-year suspension from Facebook for incitement to attack the Capitol and confirmation that his blog had closed due to an incredibly small audience. surgery.

In the wake of his loss to Joe Biden, Trump’s political operation has shrunk to a motley team of former advisers who are still on his payroll, reminiscent of the cast of rudimentary characters who helped a political neophyte to clinch his unlikely victory in 2016, The New York Times reported. Most of those numbers, the Times pointed out, go days or weeks without interacting with Mr. Trump in person.

Meanwhile, Trump’s brash businessman character seemed to have declined. While he travels to Manhattan from his New Jersey golf club to work at Trump Tower at least once a week, his commute to work attracts little attention. In his office in Trump Tower, he is most of the time alone, with two assistants and a few enforcers. He no longer has the company of longtime buddies and staff, or his children, according to this Times report.

It’s unclear what Trump will say at this conference, which The Times has described as being touted as the resumption of rallies and speeches. But Trump’s presence could show just how much influence he wields over the Republican Party. It could also test how loyal his supporters remain to him on a daily basis.

Facebook announced on Friday that the company would suspend Trump for two years. This announcement follows the recommendation of Facebook’s supervisory board. Trump was suspended from the social media site in January for instigating supporters to attack the United States Capitol, in service of his lie that Joe Biden won because of voter fraud.

Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions were a serious violation of our rules which deserve the highest sanction available under the new enforcement protocols. We are suspending his accounts for two years, from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 of this year, Nick Clegg, Facebook vice president of global affairs, said in a statement on Friday.

The Facebook suspension would likely be a devastating blow to most politicians’ aspirations. It is a platform where beneficial disinformation can proliferate, not to mention an opportunity for direct access to voters. But Trump’s response to that ban could have teased his political future, namely, hinting that he would run for president again in 2024.

Next time I’m at the White House, there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. That will be all business! noted Trump’s statement in response to the suspension.

The comments came amid reports this week that Trump believes he will be reinstated in the White House by August. Trump did not say in his Facebook statement on Friday whether he believed he would return to duty due to reinstatement or due to a successful presidential campaign in 2024.

Regardless of these whims, recent moves have shown Trump’s grip on the Republican Party to be strong. Even in defeat, Mr. Trump remains the frontrunner for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 2024 in all public polls so far, the Times noted.

The extent to which Trump could attempt a comeback was further underscored by revelations about the extent to which he attempted to influence the results of the Arizona election. Emails were posted this week in which the Republican President of the Arizona State Senate said Trump called her after her election defeat last year, thanking her for insisting on proving any fraud .

The emails add to the understanding of the evolution of Trump’s big lie that his loss to Biden was the result of mass election fraud and how it fueled the murderous assault on Capitol Hill.

The Arizona emails were obtained by American Oversight, a legal watchdog, via an Freedom of Information request. They showed how Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani pushed officials to act and how a controversial election audit in Arizona’s most populous county was put in place.

Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Georgia are among the main states that have won Biden’s victories. Trump and his supporters insist they won by fraud. They were not.

Arizona’s posting of the emails showed how Trump pursued his fraud claim after the election was called.

Election day was November 3. Biden was declared the winner four days later. The Democrat won by over 7 million votes and by 306-232 in the Electoral College. This is the score by which Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016, an outcome Trump called a landslide.

Either way, Trump went on the offensive with a frenzied legal effort to prove fraud, led by Giuliani and laughed almost entirely out of court.

In an email from Arizona on Friday, December 2, Karen Fann, president of the Republican State Senate, told two voters that she had spoken to Giuliani at least six times in the past two weeks.

Threatened later in the month of being removed from office by the New Patriot Movement in the United States, Fann wrote that the state Senate was doing everything legally possible to have the forensic audit carried out. .

Republicans in Maricopa County, Arizona’s most populous county, have staged a controversial ballot audit. Most analysts see the audit as part of a concerted attempt by Republicans in state governments to restrict access to the ballot or produce laws to overturn the results.

In emails posted by American Oversight, Fann told the individual that she had had numerous conversations with Rudy Guiliani. [sic] over the past few weeks trying to achieve this.

She added: I have full support from him and a personal appeal from President Trump thanking us for pushing to prove any fraud.

Fann also told a voter concerned about the use of taxpayer money: Biden won. 45% of all Arizona voters think there is something wrong with the electoral system. The audit aims to disprove these theories or find ways to improve the system.

The emails also show Christina Bobb’s involvement. A reporter for One America News Network, a right-wing television station hailed by Trump, Bobb has raised funds to support the Maricopa audit.

Another right-wing fringe network, Newsmax, said it would show Trump the return to public speaking on Saturday night.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos