Republicans envision party’s future ahead of Trump speech





RALEIGH, NC It will be some time before we know for sure which path the Republican Party is taking in the post-Trump era, according to a county party chairman.

Former President Donald Trump’s speech at the state Republican Party convention marks his first public appearance outside his home state of Florida since leaving office in January.

The 45th president’s speech is set to kick off a whirlwind tour this summer. Bloomberg reports that he will drop out of Republican candidates in Ohio, Alabama, Florida and Georgia in the coming weeks. This contrasts with his predecessors, who largely avoided the limelight in the first months after their departure.

Cabarrus County Republican Party Chairman Addul Ali has said the prospect of seeing Trump in person again is exciting. He said he knew from past experience at Trump rallies that the real estate mogul-turned-politician will make a forceful presentation.

I just think it’s a good thing President Trump is showing he’s still part of the Republican Party, that the Republican Party is still Trump’s party and vice versa, he said.

Although election day 2024 is still three and a half years away, the former president has dominated the pitch since last year’s election. During a speech at CPAC in Orlando in March, Trump hinted at another race. If he did, it would only be the second time in the country’s history that a former president would seek a new term after an unsuccessful re-election attempt. Ali said he was open to other candidates, but would support Trump if he ran again.

The question is how the country’s changing demographics would affect a Trump 2024 candidacy and future Republican politicians. Data from the 2020 campaign exit polls shows Trump has performed better among black and Asian voters than any Republican presidential candidate since 2004 and among Hispanic voters since 2008, but Joe Biden still has it by far. exceeded there. Additionally, Democrats’ margin of victory among voters aged 18-29 has increased from 19% to 24% compared to the 2016 election.

Ali said the Republican Party has work to do to sell the Trump brand to voters who have not traditionally identified as Republicans. He said we can expect some adjustments to the party’s message over the next two years.

We have to consider that Trump brought a lot of people into political discourse and into the party who weren’t involved before, who got involved just because Trump was involved, he said. So I think there’s going to be a little balancing act, trying to figure out what it looks like, how to balance it out.

In a statement ahead of his speech at the convention, Trump said North Carolina had scored a big victory for its 2020 campaign and again hinted at its completely debunked allegations of electoral fraud.

Before I was elected in 2016 everyone said North Carolina was turning blue, now they’re saying the great state of North Carolina is booming for Republicans. Look at the results we produced, the statement read in part.

