Sculptor Anish Kapoor calls BJP “Hindu Taliban”, Prime Minister Modi “Aurangzeb”

On Friday, the Guardian provided “eminent” sculptor Anish Kapoor with a platform to promote Hinduphobia and propaganda against the incumbent Indian government. In his item, Kapoor compared the Central NDA government to the “Hindu Taliban” and claimed that the Central Vista project was an effort to “de-Islamize India”.

Anish Kapoor said: “Not surprisingly, the Islamic origin of these buildings offends the current regime in Delhi. This is why the tyrant Modi and his minions destroy him. In reality, not a single heritage building will be demolished for the project.

Moreover, the language used here is a sufficient indication of Anish Kapoor’s animosity towards Narendra Modi. Given the animosity, it’s only natural for him to come to some grossly incorrect conclusions.

Guardian’s article

Kapoor continues, “It is an abomination that Modis’s hateful campaign to de-Islamize India is allowed to continue through the destruction of a world-class monument. Surprisingly, the United Nations Heritage Forum is silent and World Heritage organizations have kept their mouths firmly shut. “

The UN Heritage Forum is silent as not a single heritage monument is being demolished. In addition, the UN has no locus to comment on Indian internal affairs. Given the article’s factual inaccuracies, it’s quite astonishing that it passed the Guardian’s editorial test.

Another issue to be addressed here is the claim that buildings have “Islamic origins”. It is a fact that the buildings to be demolished were built after independence, so how could they have “Islamic origins”? Or is it his claim that the rule of Congress essentially represented Islamic rule over India?

Moreover, buildings like Krishi Bhawan, Shashtri Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan are quite ugly rectangular edifices, which are by no means emblematic of great architecture. So, his dominant fondness for them is quite entertaining indeed.

Other gems of the article

Anish Kapoor also called architect Bimal Patel a Nazi. He wrote: “Modi appointed third-rate Bimal Patel as an architect. Patel will design his replacement in the same way that Albert Speer followed Fhrers’ lead, but, of course, Patel doesn’t have an iota of Speers talent.

Is this The Guardian’s policy now? Provide a platform for the untold ramblings of a lost mind to bring defamatory charges against a professional? Kapoor didn’t stop there and compared the Central Vista project to the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

The claim is so ridiculous that one can only laugh at it in derision. The Central Vista project was authorized to proceed by the Indian justice itself. In addition, the need for a new Parliament was first stressed by the Congress party.

Without any proof, he says, “Indian courts have been pressured to accept this silly scheme and journalists and other commentators have been intimidated.” Kapoor also said that Narendra Modi is “the Aurangzeb of our time”.

The Mughal tyrant is infamous for his jihadist ideology which motivated him to demolish Hindu temples. He further said, “The Hindu Modis Taliban need monuments to themselves in order to establish cultural acceptance and domination. Like all fascist-leaning politicians, Modi hopes that by controlling the images at the heart of the nation, he will form a new vision of his India, which places him at the center alongside Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel.

The diatribe concluded with: “The destruction of the parliament buildings represents the takeover of the Indian psyche by a fascist regime. His ultra-nationalist vision is that of Hindu domination over all Indians at all costs, and Modi, as an architect, will rule India with his right hand raised in salute, palm open, imitating the Hindu god. Vishnu among others.

This is not the first time that Anish Kapoor has protested against the Central Vista project

This is not the first time that the “eminent” sculptor has raged against the project. In May, he wrote for The Guardian, “The High Court of India has been forced to give the green light to this brainless project in recent weeks without consultation or due process.

This particular rant included such gems as “Modi and his fascist government commissioned architect Bimal Patel to redesign this central view. This without consultation or understanding or consideration of the importance of Lutyens design. And “Architecture is an effective propaganda tool.”

At least he was honest enough to admit that his dedication to Lutyens architecture is due to its propaganda value.

This is not the first time that Kapoor has called the BJP a “Hindu Taliban”

The sculptor was call the BJP ‘Hindu Taliban’ since at least 2015. It was in 2015 that he declared: “A Hindu version of the Taliban is asserting itself.

He said in the Guardian article: “India is a country of 1.25 billion people, including 965 million Hindus and 170 million Muslims. We have a long tradition of tolerance and, despite the differences, we have managed to bring our huge country together. But militant government Hinduism risks marginalizing other faiths and tearing those ties apart. Many of us dread what might happen then.

Anish Kapoor supports Teesta Setalvad

Interestingly, and perhaps not so surprisingly, Anish Kapoor also supports Teesta Setalvad. In the 2015 article, he said Setalvad was “harassed” and “threatened” with sedition charges. He described Setalvad as someone who “is still seeking justice for the victims of communal violence in the state of Gujarat in 2002”.

Perhaps he is unaware, or is deliberately feigning ignorance, but Setalvad is accused of siphoning funds for the victims of the Gujarat riots. In 2015, the CBI conducted searches of his home and office in connection with the case.