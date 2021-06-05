Rich countries should help poor countries tackle climate change: Imran Khan, South Asia News





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged rich countries to take responsibility for climate change, reduce their carbon emissions and help poor countries rise to the challenge. Khan spoke at a virtual World Environment Day event hosted by Pakistan this year in partnership with the United Nations Environment Program. “It’s a chance for the world to correct its course. Now we have the next decade for ecosystem restoration,” Khan said. He said that although Pakistan’s contribution to global carbon emissions is quite small compared to advanced countries, the country is still one of the most vulnerable to climate change. “Pakistan’s contribution to global warming and climate change is minimal. Rich countries, which contribute much more, have a greater responsibility to provide funds to countries like ours so that we can fight climate change,” did he declare. “The countries which contribute the most to pollution and which have the necessary resources should support those who are trying to tackle climate change,” he said. Khan also praised UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for reiterating the message that the developed world must take responsibility and help countries that lack the resources to fight global warming. Speaking about the steps Pakistan is taking to meet the challenge, he said the country aims to produce 60% clean energy by 2030. Khan said one billion trees have been planted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the government will meet the goal of planting 10 billion trees over the next five years. “If we manage to achieve our goal of planting 10 billion trees, it will have a major impact on the people, the country and the economy,” he said, urging the people to join the campaign. Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose message was read by the country’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, praised Pakistan’s progress in addressing climate change. Xi Jinping said his country is ready to work with Pakistan and other countries to give new impetus to global environmental governance and contribute to a clean and beautiful world. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, virtually delivering his message, praised Prime Minister Khan for undertaking the ten billion tree planting project and called it a huge reforestation campaign. UN Secretary-General Guterres in his virtual speech said the next ten years will be the last chance to avert a climate catastrophe, turn back the deadly tide of pollution and end the extinction of species . “We should finally make peace with nature and ensure a better future for all,” he said.

Earlier, Khan in a tweet urged the “world to join hands to protect the environment and restore relationship with nature.” He said Pakistan is fully committed to playing a leadership role in ecosystem restoration.

