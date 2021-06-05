Democrat says Trump lawyer recounted “disturbing events” – Twin Cities





By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said on Friday that an almost eight-hour interview with former President Donald Trump’s top White House lawyer “shed new light on several troubling events “during his presidency, although it is unclear how Democrats would use the information long after investigations into Trump’s ties to Russia have ended.

The closed-door interview with Don McGahn, which took place two years after House Democrats initially requested his testimony, was originally part of Democrats’ efforts to determine whether Trump attempted to obstruct investigations Justice Department on his 2016 presidential campaign. House Democrats sued after McGahn defied an April 2019 subpoena on Trump’s orders.

McGahn appeared on Friday after an agreement was reached in court to sit for a transcribed closed-door interview, his responses being limited to information that had already been made public in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Trump and Russia. This report was also released in April 2019.

Even as the interview reveals new information, Democrats have made it clear that this is primarily for the sake of history and to set a precedent for executive officials to comply with congressional subpoenas. Nadler said in a statement after the interview that it was “a great victory for the control of Congress,” although two years were too long to wait.

Since Democrats first subpoenaed McGahn, Trump has been impeached twice by the House and acquitted twice by the Senate. Neither impeachment focused on the Russia investigations, in which Mueller ostensibly did not exonerate Trump from obstructing justice but also did not recommend prosecuting him, citing Ministry policy. Justice against the indictment of a sitting president.

Still, Mueller’s report cited extensively from interviews with McGahn, who described the Republican president’s efforts to hush up the investigation.

In a statement released after the interview, which lasted nearly eight hours, Nadler said he could not comment on McGahn’s testimony, but said: “McGahn was clearly upset by President Trump’s refusal to follow his legal advice over and over again, and it shed new light on several troubling events today.

Nadler said a transcript of the interview would be available “at a later date,” as stated in the court agreement.

During a break in the interview earlier, Nadler said McGahn was “a bit difficult” at times. As the interrogation was led by staff, a handful of members from both sides attended, including Republican Representatives Jim Jordan of Ohio and Matt Gaetz of Florida.

Gaetz, a close ally of Trump, said towards the end of the meeting that “we haven’t learned anything new.”

As a White House lawyer, McGahn had an insider perspective on many of the episodes that Mueller and his team examined for potential obstruction of justice during the Russia investigation. McGahn has proven to be a central – and damning – witness against Trump, with his name mentioned hundreds of times in the text of the Mueller report and its footnotes.

McGahn described to investigators the president’s repeated efforts to hush up the investigation and the directives he said he received from the president that pissed him off. He recounted how Trump demanded he contact then Attorney General Jeff Sessions to order him to withdraw from the Russia investigation.

He also said Trump implored him to tell then Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to remove Mueller from his post due to perceived conflicts of interest – and, after this episode was reported in the media, to publicly and falsely deny that the request was ever made.

McGahn also described the circumstances that led to Trump’s dismissal by Trump of James Comey as director of the FBI, including the president’s insistence on including in the termination letter that Comey had reassured Trump that he was not doing so. personally under investigation.

And he was present for a critical conversation early in the Trump administration, when Sally Yates, just before she was fired as interim attorney general as an Obama appointee, brought her concerns to McGahn at the about new national security adviser Michael Flynn. She raised the possibility that Flynn’s conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak – and his subsequent FBI interview – left him vulnerable to blackmail.

Democratic Representative Madeleine Dean, a member of the committee who attended the interview, said McGahn had brought to life “the chaos that must have been the White House at that time, with a president panicked by the special advocate’s investigation Muller “.

She said it was a “good day for democracy” that McGahn finally fulfilled her obligation to testify.

Trump’s Justice Department fought the testimony even after District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in 2019 rejected arguments that Trump’s close advisers were immune from a congressional subpoena. President Joe Biden’s administration helped negotiate the final deal.

