Turkish drone strike on Iraqi refugee camp kills three | News | DW





Three civilians were killed and two others injured on Saturday in a Turkish missile attack on a refugee camp in northern Iraq. Earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to “clean up” the camp, located in Makhmur, calling it an “incubator” for terrorists. “If the United Nations does not clean up this area, we will deal with it as a member state of the United Nations,” he warned. Cross-border conflict Turkey claims these camps are rebel training grounds for the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has carried out attacks in southeastern Turkey since 1984 in a conflict that has left more than 40,000 dead . The PKK has consistently maintained camps in northern Iraq from which it has conducted operations in Turkey. The Turkish army has maintained its own bases in northern Iraq since the mid-1990s, thanks to security agreements initially concluded with Saddam Hussein. Turkey has dramatically increased its activity in the region over the past year, mainly attacking PKK bases in what Ankara calls “temporary security zones” in a strip of land of about 30 kilometers (about 20 kilometers). miles) beyond its border. Friction between different Kurdish groups Earlier on Saturday, five Peshmerga fighters from Iraq’s Kurdish Autonomous Region were killed in clashes with PKK rebels. Peshmerga officials say two other fighters were injured in the Mount Matin skirmish in Dohuk province. Deputy Minister of Peshmerga Affairs Serbast Lazkin called on all parties “to respect Kurdistan’s borders and to refrain from endangering its security and stability”. The PKK sees the Peshmerga as a threat because they work too closely with Turkey. On Saturday, the People’s Defense Forces (HPG), the armed wing of the PKK, said the Peshmerga they had killed had entered “an area of ​​conflict” between itself and Turkey, which the PKK said ” wants to occupy Iraqi Kurdistan “. “These peshmerga movements are a stab in the back for the PKK and we are refusing their entry into an area under our control,” the HPG said in a statement. The Peshmerga, for their part, see the PKK as endangering their own good relations with Turkey and therefore their autonomy. The Iraqi federal government in Baghdad condemned Turkey’s repeated air and ground incursions into its territory. Tracing Turkey’s slide towards authoritarianism July 2007: Abdullah Gul becomes the first Islamist president of Turkey After years of free market reforms, Turkey’s transition is slowly starting to reverse. The candidacy of Islamist Abdullah Gul for the presidency in 2007 marked a clear abandonment of secular policies and strained relations between the ruling AKP and the army. However, with broad support from both conservative Muslims and liberals, the AKP wins the parliamentary elections and Gul is elected president.

Tracing Turkey’s slide towards authoritarianism September 2010: constitutional reforms take root The then Prime Minister, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, presented a constitutional reform increasing parliamentary oversight of the judiciary and the military, effectively allowing the government to choose judges and senior military officials. The amendment, which is accompanied by measures also aimed at protecting the rights of the child and strengthening the right of appeal, was adopted by a large majority in a public referendum.

Tracing Turkey’s slide towards authoritarianism May 2013: dissent breaks out in Gezi Park The pent-up anger directed by young people against Erdogan, Gul and the AKP of Islamist origin reached a boiling point in May 2013. The violent police breakdown of a small sit-in aimed at protecting Istanbul’s Gezi park spurs one of the fiercest anti-government protests in years. Eleven people were killed and more than 8,000 injured, before the protests finally ran out of steam a month later.

Tracing Turkey’s slide towards authoritarianism July 2015: Turkey relaunches repression against the Kurds A fragile ceasefire agreement between the Turkish government and the Kurdish rebel group PKK is broken under the weight of tensions aggravated by the war in Syria. Military forces are resuming operations in the predominantly Kurdish southeastern part of Turkey. In early 2016, the Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK), a dissident faction of the PKK, claimed responsibility for two bombings in Ankara, each killing 38 people.

Tracing Turkey’s slide towards authoritarianism July 2016: The attempted military coup fails An attempted military coup against the government deeply shakes Turkey and briefly turns the country into a war zone. Some 260 civilians die in nightly clashes with the army in five major cities. Erdogan, however, rallies supporters and the next morning rebel soldiers are ambushed by thousands of civilians on the Bosphorus Bridge. The troops eventually drop their weapons and surrender.

Tracing Turkey’s slide towards authoritarianism July 2016: President Erdogan declares a state of emergency In the aftermath of the failed coup, Erdogan announced a state of emergency, leading to the arrest of tens of thousands of suspected coup supporters and political opponents. Among the detainees are military and judicial officials and elected officials from the pro-Kurdish HDP party. The purge is then broadened to include civil servants, university officials and teachers.

Tracing Turkey’s slide towards authoritarianism 2016: Repression of the press As part of Erdogan’s crackdown on alleged “terrorist sympathizers,” Turkey has become one of the world’s leading jailers of journalists, according to Reporters Without Borders. The government shut down around 110 media outlets in the year following the coup and jail more than 100 journalists, including German-Turkish correspondent Deniz Ycel.

Tracing Turkey’s slide towards authoritarianism March 2017: AKP officials attempt to stir support in Western Europe With a referendum on the expansion of Erdogan’s presidential powers slated for April 2016, AKP officials seek to galvanize support for Turks living in Europe, especially Germany and the Netherlands. However, the Netherlands is banning Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu from landing in the country, while Germany chooses to cancel two rallies. Erdogan accuses the two countries of repression in the Nazi manner.

Tracing Turkey’s slide towards authoritarianism April 2017: Erdogan wins the referendum Erdogan narrowly wins the referendum vote by expanding his power. As a result, the Turkish parliamentary system is abolished in favor of a strong executive presidency. Erdogan is also allowed to remain in power potentially until 2029. However, international election observers say opposition voices have been muzzled and media coverage has been dominated by figures from the “yes” campaign. .

Tracing Turkey’s slide towards authoritarianism June 2018: the election wins the power of Erdogan Erdogan gets a new five-year term and new executive powers after winning a historic election on June 24. His AKP and their nationalist allies also won a majority in parliament. International observers criticize the vote, saying media coverage and emergency measures gave Erdogan and the AKP an “unfair advantage” in the vote. Author: David Martin

