PM Modi’s No Birthday Wishes To Yogi On Twitter Sparks Rumors, Not All Right At BJP





Is everything okay between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath? Speculation was rife on Twitter, following a radio silence from the PM’s social media on the occasion of his CM’s birthday on Saturday, June 5. Twitterati was excited that Prime Minister Modi, who never fails to send congratulatory messages not only to Indian leaders but also to his foreign counterparts, did not tweet a usual birthday greeting to CM Yogi. this year. The missing birthday wishes have fueled rumors that there are tensions within the Saffron Party, months before a high-stakes assembly election. It has also been reported that senior BJP officials in Delhi are struggling to quell dissent against the UP chief minister. READ ALSO | Major cabinet reshuffle of the UP likely in a few weeks; no leadership, organizational change on the cards: Sources The rumor mills turned dizzying earlier this week, when National Secretary General (organization) BL Santhosh held back-to-back meetings with ministers and party leaders in Lucknow to gather feedback on the Yogi government and assess preparations for the Yogi government. state units for the 2022 assembly. elections. He then met with the CM in camera. The visit was significant, as it came in the wake of several BJP leaders and MPs openly citing gaps in state government response to distress calls from Covid patients as the second wave of the pandemic struck. The BJP is also a troubled house after the parties’ poor exit in the recent panchayat elections, which were seen as a semi-final ahead of the crucial assembly elections. READ ALSO | BJP calls Yogi Adityanath’s handling of Covid ‘unprecedented’, quashes management change rumors Sources in the government were quick to dismiss Prime Minister Modis without hailing Yogi as an indication of a break in the BJP. They claimed that since the second wave of Covid-19 in the country, the Prime Minister has stopped displaying his usual birthday greetings to political leaders. A senior government minister said the prime minister has not greeted any leader since the last week of April. It is a sad time for the nation. People suffered. The PM greeted people at festivals, but individual greetings to the leaders were cut short. Looking through PM Modis’ Twitter account, it can be seen that he did not wish Yogi his birthday on June 5, just as he did not tweet a greeting to Goa CM Pramod Sawant on April 24. Likewise, on May 3, no anniversary message was published. for the leader of Jharkhand Arjun Munda and the chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot. The Prime Minister also did not greet Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on May 5, Cabinet Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on May 18, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on May 24, and Highways and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on May 27. . Sources in the government, however, said Prime Minister Modi did not fail to send his best wishes to the leaders in their efforts to tackle the second wave of Covid-19, with a pledge of help from the Center.

