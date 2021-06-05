Sean Spicer’s cameo and Donald Trump jokes explained





Army of the Dead not only features a surprising cameo by Sean Spicer, but also makes several pointed references to Donald Trump. Here’s why.

What is the reason for Army of the Dead’s subtle (and not-so-subtle) blows to Donald Trump and his controversial presidency? In Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, the hapless transport of a test subject from Area 51 triggers a zombie outbreak in the game capital. A military operation manages to contain the undead horde in Vegas using a wall of shipping containers and, for lack of a better option, the decision is made to nuclear the city. Residents displaced by the plague and potentially infected have been placed in a quarantine camp just outside the wall and, years after containment, these refugees still live in poverty, risking their lives just to escape.

Army of the Dead surprises viewers with a very unexpected appearance by Trump’s short-lived White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Speaking on a news show as Dave Bautista’s Scott Ward prepares for the mission, Spicer calls the refugee camps a “government-funded health care solution” that people should be grateful for. Presenter Donna Brazile argues that the camps are a political prison for immigrants, gay rights activists and abortion advocates. If Spicer’s cameo wasn’t enough confirmation, the US President of the Army of the Dead would have described the July 4th nuk in Vegas as “really cool; the ultimate firework show, actually a little patriotic if you think about it “. The casual banality of this line makes it clear that the president in question is supposed to be Donald Trump, who was still in the Oval Office when Army of the Dead filmed.

While these jokes are made at Trump’s expense, they’re not just random barbs – the gags are part of a larger social commentary that ties directly to the themes at the heart of Army of the Dead. The fictional wall surrounding Las Vegas is an allegory for the infamous wall Trump promised to build on the US-Mexico border. This is certainly not to compare the peoples of Central and South America to zombies, of course, but to illustrate the social divide created by a physical wall and how the construction of such a barrier could be interpreted as an ineffective replacement of political diplomacy.

Zack Snyder’s commentary on the Trump administration continues with “quarantine” camps, in which families are forced to live in extreme poverty and are routinely abused by guards. Trump’s time as president. The Army of the Dead camps reflect the living conditions, treatment of detainees, and discriminatory attitudes that immigrants heading to the northern United States faced during a presidency that campaigned heavily on anti- values. immigration. When Brazil accuses Spicer of using quarantine camps as prisons for immigrants, gay rights activists or abortion supporters, these are all demographics that Trump was less than welcoming to, leaving little to say about it. doubts the criticism Snyder is trying to make.

In interviews with DenOfGeek and APNews, Zack Snyder confirms that his allegories on the wall and the refugees were meant to reflect reality, and it’s perhaps fair to say that most viewers get the comparison. In isolation, the quote from the cameo and President Spicer may seem out of place and a bit too precise, but linking the Army of the Dead social commentary to a specific administration serves to anchor the story in a more realistic setting, arguably making the more powerful criticism as a result. One could also suggest that the Mexican wall and immigration centers were such burning issues during Trump’s time in the White House, it makes more sense for the Army of the Dead to play in that tie, rather than dance around it. what president we are talking about.

As you might expect, some have taken issue with the presence of political themes in a zombie movie, and Sean Spicer’s cameo in particular. But that argument ignores the social parallels present in Dawn of the Dead, 28 Days Later, and pretty much any other zombie flick you might want to mention. Granted, Army of the Dead’s commentary is a lot less subtle (you’d be hard-pressed to use the term “subtext” here), but Zack Snyder doesn’t take political views without having something meaningful to say, either.

