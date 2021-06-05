Emil Salim Sentil Jokowi: No longer handing over Kalpataru on the occasion of Environment Day

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Emeritus Professor, Faculty of Economics and Business, University of Indonesia (UI) Professor Emil Salim criticized President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for not having awarded the prize Kalpataru coincides with Environment day Worldwide June 5.

“On this 5/6 Environment Day, the president will no longer give Kalpataru to people who fight for the environment ”, said Professor Emil via a tweet on my Twitter @ emilsalim2010, Saturday (5/6/2021) .

Meanwhile, Kalpataru is an award given to individuals or groups for their services in preserving the environment in Indonesia.

In addition, Emil also satirized the president who did not give Adipura to cities that are successful in hygiene and environmental management.

“There is no Adipura for the local government workers who won the city-cleaner. It was all swallowed up by the buzz of that June 5th webinar-zoom speech. And we bow our heads. head, ”he said.

Meanwhile, in an official statement from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) on May 6, 2021, a list of 21 nominees for the Kalpataru Prize winners who were selected during the council session was announced. Kalpataru Prize Advisory.

The details are 8 environmental pioneer nominees, 3 environmental service nominees, 6 environmental rescue nominees and 4 environmental administrator nominations.

In accordance with the Regulation of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry No. 30 of 2017 regarding the Kalpataru Prize, Article 16, paragraph 2, that the Ministry of Environment and Forestry opens the possibility for the public to provide comments and suggestions to these 21 nominees for 7 days since the publication of this information.

The Kalpataru Prize is the highest form of appreciation given to environmental and forestry fighters. The Kalpataru Prize has 4 (four) categories namely: Environmental Pioneers, Environmental Servants, Environmental Rescuers and Environmental Stewards.

Meanwhile, Environment Day (HLH) is celebrated around the world on June 5. This year the highlight of the anniversary is centered in Pakistan. The theme of this year’s 47th HLH is ecosystem restoration.

This theme relates to the United Nations (UN) General Assembly which declared the years 2021-2030 to be the United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration (United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration).

The Decade for Ecosystem Restoration also aims to prevent, stop and reverse the degradation of ecosystems around the world. This year’s HLH commemoration is the time to be able to make adjustments in thought and action.

“This is our time. We cannot go back in time. But we can restore environmental conditions through various positive activities aimed at protecting and caring for the environment. We are a generation at peace with nature, ”said Minister of Environment and Forests (LHK) Siti Nurbaya during his speech during a virtual speech to commemorate Environment Day 2021 on Saturday (5/6/2021), as cited on the official website of the Ministry of Environment and Forests.

Siti revealed that the theme of ecosystem restoration is also in line with the spirit and stages of environmental and forest management in Indonesia.

A number of these steps include the restoration and rehabilitation of forests and areas to support efforts to overcome the climate change crisis. Then, ensure sustainable management of conservation and biodiversity.

The commemoration of Environment Day 2021, said Siti, is an important time to continue to inspire, grow and increase public awareness and concern about ecosystems and their optimal management.

“Thanks to the momentum of this Environment Day, we hope that it can increase our enthusiasm to always continue to improve ourselves by behaving fairly towards the environment,” he said.

On this occasion, the Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya also awarded prizes to two winners of the Winner Climate Adaptation Challenge 2021 program, who each received 5,000 euros. This program is an effort to educate Dutch alumni in Indonesia on the content and potential of the Global Adaptation Agenda for Action, through creative ideas to raise awareness and campaign for the agenda.

The peak of the HLH 2021 commemoration was also marked by a dialogue between the Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya with the students of the Adiwiyata school, entitled “The Minister Responds”. A number of public figures also participated and animated today’s agenda, including Tasya Kamila, Ridho Hafidz, Ramon Y Tungka, Nugie, Hamish Daud, Alshad Ahmad, Inez Amelia and Cinthia K Rani.

