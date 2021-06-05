Vladimir Putin’s response to the Quad Alliance after his foreign minister called it “Asian NATO”: report

Russian President Vladimir Putin said: “We have a very deep and deep relationship with India, based on trust”

Saint PETERSBOURG :

Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are “responsible” leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that they are both capable of resolving issues between the two countries, and that he was important that no “extra-regional power” interfere in the process.

As Russia publicly criticized the Quad, the four-nation group of India, the United States, Japan and Australia, Vladimir Putin also told the Press Trust of India news agency that even if it was not up to Moscow to assess how a nation should participate in an initiative and to what extent they should establish their relations with other countries, but no partnership should be aimed at making friends against anyone but is.

The Russian president’s remarks, in response to a question about Moscow’s view on Quad as well as India’s participation in the consortium, were a veiled reference to the Chinese claim that the consortium must contain the influence of Beijing in the strategic region of the Indo-Pacific.

He also claimed that there were no “contradictions” in Russia’s partnership with India and ties between Moscow and Beijing.

“Yes, I know there are problems related to Indo-Chinese relations, but there are still a lot of problems between neighboring countries, but I know the attitude of the Indian Prime Minister and the Chinese President. responsible people and they sincerely treat each other with the utmost respect and I believe they will always come up with a solution to any problem they may face. “

“But it is important that no other extra-regional power interferes with this,” the Russian president told PTI news agency through a translator during a virtual interaction.

It has been more than a year since the military clash between China and India erupted in eastern Ladakh on May 5, 2020, in which there were deaths on both sides for the first time in decades. decades. They made limited progress in achieving disengagement in the Lake Pangong region while negotiations for similar measures at other sticking points remained at an impasse.

Asked about the growing closeness between Russia and China and whether this will have an impact on Indo-Russian security and defense cooperation, President Putin said India-Russia relations are developing quite rapidly. , with enough success on the basis of “trust”.

“We highly appreciate this high level of cooperation with our Indian friends. These relationships are strategic in nature. They cover a whole range of avenues of our cooperation in the fields of economy, energy and high technology. In defense, and I’m not just talking about buying Russian weapons … We have very deep and deep relations with India, based on trust, “he said.

President Putin also asserted that India is Russia’s only partner with which it works for “the development and manufacture, especially in India, of advanced weapon systems and technologies, but this is not where our cooperation ends because our cooperation is multifaceted “.

During interaction with some editors of major international news agencies including the United States, India, United Kingdom, Germany and France, Vladimir Putin answered questions far-reaching, including Russian-American relations, the pandemic situation, American sanctions against Russia and the question of Gaza.

Asked about Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s criticisms of Quad as “Asian NATO” and his point of view on India’s participation in the grouping, Vladimir Putin said: “We are not participating. not at the quad, it is not for me to give my assessment to other countries participating in any initiative because each sovereign nation has the right to decide with whom and to what extent it builds its relations. I just think that any partnership between countries should be about making friends against anyone.

Ahead of his first summit with US President Joe Biden in Geneva on June 16, the Russian president also said he did not expect any “breakthrough”.

“We don’t take action first – I’m talking about actions that have deteriorated our relationship. It was not us who introduced sanctions against the United States, it was the United States that did so every time. opportunity and even without cause, just because our country exists, “he said.

