Tamil Nadu cancels 12th class council exams, CM Stalin asks PM Modi to cancel NEET





The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced the cancellation of the State Council’s Class 12 exams and said a committee would be set up to decide on the allocation of grades to students. Chief Minister MK Stalin, while announcing, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel all nationwide entry tests like the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) and allow Tamil Nadu to fill professional seats, including the MBBS, on the basis of grades 12 only. The state government said the decision to cancel the council’s review was due to the continued high prevalence of the second wave of COVID-19 in several parts of Tamil Nadu and also given the chances of a third wave.

As a result of consultations with stakeholders, including teachers, educators and medical experts, Stalin said that “the class council exam 12 for this year is canceled,” adding that the decision was taken in view of student well-being. A committee, headed by the principal secretary of the school education department, would be set up to decide on the allocation of grades to students and, based on his recommendation, grades would be assigned, according to an official statement. Those grades alone will be the basis for admission to college courses, he said. Explaining the reasons for the cancellation of the exams, the government stressed that students under the age of 18 could not be vaccinated and that allowing them all to take the exam at the same time could increase the possibility of the virus spreading and postponing the exam also was not an option as such a move would affect them psychologically. Meanwhile, in a letter to the Prime Minister, Stalin informed him of the state’s cancellation of board exams and the establishment of a committee to set the criteria for the evaluation of students and to assign them grades. “Admissions to professional, artistic and scientific courses in our state will be made on the basis of these grades which will be awarded to students.” Decisions were made with student safety in mind and also taking into account the concerns expressed by a large section of educators, teachers, parents and medical professionals, he said. Given the pandemic and the concerns, he said holding national-level entrance exams for any professional course would be extremely damaging to the health and well-being of students. “So I urge you to cancel the holding of all national level entrance exams like NEET, as the same reasons given for canceling the class XII board exams also apply to the entrance exams. Our state may be allowed to fill all professional seats, including MBBS seats, on the basis of Class XII ratings alone, as we have always emphasized. I am sure that you will appreciate the fairness of my request and that you will respond to it favorably, ”he said. Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha and Haryana are among the states that have canceled state council exams. On June 1, the center decided to cancel Class 12 CBSE board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country.



