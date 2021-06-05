Biden and Harris to Break COVID-19 ‘Bubble’ with International Travel

President Biden Joe Biden Biparty lawmakers press Biden to ‘immediately’ evacuate Afghans who aided US forces Chris Wallace: backlash over Fauci emails ‘Highly political’ Democrats demand justification, GOP shouts at witch hunt as McGahn finally testifies MORE and Vice President Harris will embark on their first international trips in the coming days since taking office and since the start of the pandemic.

Although both are vaccinated, which gives them important protection against the coronavirus, there are some extra precautions that should always be in place when they leave the United States, where vaccination rates are much higher than in most others. country.

Data from Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that more than 63% of American adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and just over 50% of the population has received at least one dose.

The United States, we’ve been in a bubble with our vaccinations. Were among the world leaders, said Lawrence Gostin, professor of global health law at Georgetown University. We were getting back to normal, so we were in a bubble and we don’t realize the rest of the world isn’t in the bubble with us.

The countries Harris and Biden will visit are behind in the manufacture, distribution and administration of vaccines. The contrast will likely result in additional health precautions for the president and vice president, and their trip will coincide with the start of U.S. efforts to more aggressively deliver vaccine doses to the rest of the world.

Biden and Harris both received their second coronavirus vaccine in January, giving them strong protection against the virus, especially cases with severe side effects. Nonetheless, some basic precautions are likely to be implemented to reduce the risk of transmission at international meetings, as it is not clear whether everyone encountered has also been vaccinated.

The White House has not responded to multiple requests for comment on the precautions that will be in place for Bidens ‘trip to Europe next week or Harriss’ trip to Guatemala and Mexico when she leaves on Sunday.

I think the president and vice president are reasonably safe on their planned trips, said Eric Toner, senior scientist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. They have both been fully vaccinated and hopefully the leaders they will meet have also been vaccinated.

In the Bidens affair, each of the leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7), as well as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and Russian President Vladimir Putin everyone Biden must meet has been vaccinated.

Biden has taken a cautious approach to returning to normal life and can continue to wear a mask, especially if he meets in a larger group indoors. Experts have said that hiding or limiting who interacts with the president might be prudent, especially if the White House is unable to know exactly which foreign officials circulating in and out of meeting rooms have received the vaccine.

In the UK, where Biden will attend meetings with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a G-7 summit and have a hearing with Queen Elizabeth, more than 66 million doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to data from Reuters, sufficient for nearly half of the population. assuming each person needs two doses.

Biden will then travel for meetings in Belgium, which has vaccinated around a third of its population, according to Reuters.

Harriss’s travels will take him to countries that have faced a more difficult road to get their populations vaccinated. Guatemala is still subject to a US Level Four Travel Advisory, which means the State Department advises Americans not to travel there.

Guatemala has so far administered more than 560,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, according to Reuters, which is enough for about 2% of its population assuming each person needs two doses.

Mexico, where Harris will meet with leaders after his stop in Guatemala, is doing a little better, vaccinating about 13% of its population.

The lower vaccination rate and the higher amount of virus circulating in these countries will likely require Harris to take more precautions such as masking, limiting the size of meetings, and testing staff where possible before or after. the trip.

The state of the vaccination campaign in Guatemala in particular is likely to highlight what the Biden administration is doing to help other countries as the United States moves closer to the president’s target of 70% of adults. having at least one injection by July 4. .

Symone sanders Symone SandersJean-Pierre enjoys star turn on White House podium Jean-Pierre makes history by stepping onto the podium at White House press briefing Symone Sanders “injured” to be ignored for the press officer, the vice president’s press secretary, told reporters on a conference call previewing the trip that Harris would discuss cooperation on the pandemic with leaders from Guatemala and Mexico.

Harris spoke with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei earlier this week before the Biden administration announced its strategy for global vaccine distribution.

The administration said on Thursday that the first phase would consist of 25 million donated doses, including 19 million shared through the global COVAX vaccine program. Guatemala would receive a dose allocation through this contribution, the White House said, while Mexico would receive a separate vaccine shipment through an allocation of 6 million doses for regional partners.

These efforts, according to experts like Gostin, show that there is still some way to go in the fight against COVID-19.

Were at a transition point in the pandemic. Were going from a high risk mitigation strategy to normal. But weren’t quite normal, he said.