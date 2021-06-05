Politics
Biden and Harris to Break COVID-19 ‘Bubble’ with International Travel
President BidenJoe Biden Biparty lawmakers press Biden to ‘immediately’ evacuate Afghans who aided US forces Chris Wallace: backlash over Fauci emails ‘Highly political’ Democrats demand justification, GOP shouts at witch hunt as McGahn finally testifies MORE and Vice President Harris will embark on their first international trips in the coming days since taking office and since the start of the pandemic.
Although both are vaccinated, which gives them important protection against the coronavirus, there are some extra precautions that should always be in place when they leave the United States, where vaccination rates are much higher than in most others. country.
Data from Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that more than 63% of American adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and just over 50% of the population has received at least one dose.
The United States, we’ve been in a bubble with our vaccinations. Were among the world leaders, said Lawrence Gostin, professor of global health law at Georgetown University. We were getting back to normal, so we were in a bubble and we don’t realize the rest of the world isn’t in the bubble with us.
The countries Harris and Biden will visit are behind in the manufacture, distribution and administration of vaccines. The contrast will likely result in additional health precautions for the president and vice president, and their trip will coincide with the start of U.S. efforts to more aggressively deliver vaccine doses to the rest of the world.
Biden and Harris both received their second coronavirus vaccine in January, giving them strong protection against the virus, especially cases with severe side effects. Nonetheless, some basic precautions are likely to be implemented to reduce the risk of transmission at international meetings, as it is not clear whether everyone encountered has also been vaccinated.
The White House has not responded to multiple requests for comment on the precautions that will be in place for Bidens ‘trip to Europe next week or Harriss’ trip to Guatemala and Mexico when she leaves on Sunday.
I think the president and vice president are reasonably safe on their planned trips, said Eric Toner, senior scientist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. They have both been fully vaccinated and hopefully the leaders they will meet have also been vaccinated.
In the Bidens affair, each of the leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7), as well as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and Russian President Vladimir PoutineVladimir Vladimirovich PoutineOvernight Defense: the Pentagon keeps Trump-eraban on LGBT flags | NATO chief calls for “consequences” for Belarus Putin says Nord Stream 2 pipeline is nearing completion | Climate is sticking point after Biden-Capito infrastructure talk Putin says Nord Stream 2 pipeline nears completion everyone Biden must meet has been vaccinated.
Biden has taken a cautious approach to returning to normal life and can continue to wear a mask, especially if he meets in a larger group indoors. Experts have said that hiding or limiting who interacts with the president might be prudent, especially if the White House is unable to know exactly which foreign officials circulating in and out of meeting rooms have received the vaccine.
In the UK, where Biden will attend meetings with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a G-7 summit and have a hearing with Queen Elizabeth, more than 66 million doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to data from Reuters, sufficient for nearly half of the population. assuming each person needs two doses.
Biden will then travel for meetings in Belgium, which has vaccinated around a third of its population, according to Reuters.
Harriss’s travels will take him to countries that have faced a more difficult road to get their populations vaccinated. Guatemala is still subject to a US Level Four Travel Advisory, which means the State Department advises Americans not to travel there.
Guatemala has so far administered more than 560,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine, according to Reuters, which is enough for about 2% of its population assuming each person needs two doses.
Mexico, where Harris will meet with leaders after his stop in Guatemala, is doing a little better, vaccinating about 13% of its population.
The lower vaccination rate and the higher amount of virus circulating in these countries will likely require Harris to take more precautions such as masking, limiting the size of meetings, and testing staff where possible before or after. the trip.
The state of the vaccination campaign in Guatemala in particular is likely to highlight what the Biden administration is doing to help other countries as the United States moves closer to the president’s target of 70% of adults. having at least one injection by July 4. .
Symone sandersSymone SandersJean-Pierre enjoys star turn on White House podium Jean-Pierre makes history by stepping onto the podium at White House press briefing Symone Sanders “injured” to be ignored for the press officer, the vice president’s press secretary, told reporters on a conference call previewing the trip that Harris would discuss cooperation on the pandemic with leaders from Guatemala and Mexico.
Harris spoke with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei earlier this week before the Biden administration announced its strategy for global vaccine distribution.
The administration said on Thursday that the first phase would consist of 25 million donated doses, including 19 million shared through the global COVAX vaccine program. Guatemala would receive a dose allocation through this contribution, the White House said, while Mexico would receive a separate vaccine shipment through an allocation of 6 million doses for regional partners.
These efforts, according to experts like Gostin, show that there is still some way to go in the fight against COVID-19.
Were at a transition point in the pandemic. Were going from a high risk mitigation strategy to normal. But weren’t quite normal, he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]