Ethereum’s Latest Price: Vechain Cryptocurrency Sees Prices Rise Nearly 2,000% | City & Business | Finance





The ruling Chinese Communist Party is notoriously suspicious of technologies and organizations beyond its control, hence its recent crackdown on bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies. However, one cryptocurrency project that enjoys Beijing backing is Vechain (VET), a nationally developed decentralized financial operation that is similar to the Ethereum blockchain network. Chinese President Xi Jinping is desperate to keep a firm hand on the breakthroughs the cryptocurrency revolution is making in the world’s second-largest economy.

A recent report published by Chinese website ChainNews described China’s changing district deputy director Pan Min “repeatedly” praising VeChain’s technology and business development. All signs are now that Beijing is working with Vechain (VET) to help develop China’s digital version of its national currency, the Yuan. Speaking to Express.co.uk George from Cryposrus said, “It is highly likely that China is already working on its digital yuan with Vechain. “China cultivates its own, and Vechain is by far the largest blockchain company in China.

“They have all the ins.” It has been touted by many cryptocurrency analysts that Ethereum will likely outperform bitcoin in the next year or so, but with Chinese government backing, VeChain could even outperform Ethereum. VeChain’s price forecast sentiment is currently bullish, with the price rising 3% today. However, the cryptocurrency hit its highest price on April 19, 2021, when it traded at its all-time high of $ 0.282922 (£ 0.20) and rose 1,823% in a year. year to date. READ MORE: Rising inflation raises fears mortgage lending is getting out of hand – will you be affected?

“There is no way they can work with Vechain without a close bond.” JP Buntinx of Cryptomode ranks Vechain at the top of its 2020 “Ethereum Killers” list. JP Buntinx added, “Some of the biggest brands in the world are already experimenting with Vechain technology, including Walmart.” However, the Cryptomode indicates that although there is “competition in the blockchain space, it will not be easy to dethrone Ethereum”. Express.co.uk does not provide financial advice. The journalists who worked on this article do not own any cryptocurrency.







