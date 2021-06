Mohammed Azharuddin gets nostalgic and shares photos of his scooter from the “days of the first career”

Mohammed Azharuddin, former captain of India, shared photos of his green scooter from his “early career” on Twitter. He revealed how the scooter was given to him in “recognition” of his talent. Azharuddin said driving a scooter was a “big luxury” compared to going to the stadium by bike or on foot. The message was captioned: “Great memories of my early career when I got this scooter in recognition of my talent. It was a great luxury compared to walking or some lucky days cycling for miles. to reach the training stage in the early morning hours. “

In one of the photographs, Azharuddin is seen posing while seated on the scooter, while the last photo shows the scooter headlight marked “Azar”.

Good memories of my early career when I got this scooter in recognition of my talent. It was a big luxury compared to walking or, on some lucky days, cycling for miles to reach the training stadium in the wee hours. pic.twitter.com/GNH9wYlGlr

Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) June 4, 2021

Azharuddin, the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), has frequently posted cricket-related posts on his official social media accounts.

Recently, he posted a photo of India’s victory over England in the 1999 World Cup. Through this photo, he asked his followers to name the Man of the Match.

World Cup 99 on May 30 we had a well-contested victory against England. We played in very difficult conditions and the game had to be postponed until the next day. Our bowlers used the overcast skies to our advantage. Do you remember the man of the match? #worldcupcricket pic.twitter.com/sNKhrYPDPf

Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) June 1, 2021

Before that, a nostalgic Azharuddin had shared a photo from the 1992 Cricket World Cup that included all the captains of the teams involved in the competition standing on a ship in Sydney Harbor.

The opening ceremony of the 1992 Cricket World Cup took place aboard a ship moored in Sydney Harbor in the presence of the nine captains! How many of the nine cricketers in this setting can you identify? #tbt #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/Owul2Nt1cI

Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) May 20, 2021

Other captains pictured included Graham Gooch (England), Imran Khan (Pakistan), David Houghton (Zimbabwe), Aravinda de Silva (Sri Lanka), Allan Border (Australia), Kepler Wessels (South Africa), Martin Crowe (New Zealand)) and Richie Richardson (West Indies).

