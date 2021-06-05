PM Modi advances the target of blending 20% ​​ethanol for gasoline within 5 years until 2025





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday raised his bet on ethanol in the fight against climate change in India by bringing forward the date of the mixture of 20% gasoline from 5 years to 2025 and by launching a pilot project on three petrol pumps from Pune to run the vehicles at full swadeshi fuel.

The country is moving rapidly towards clean energy and we will reap a great benefit from it (rapid blending of ethanol), especially in the agricultural sector, ”he said at a ceremony marking World Environment Day .

The Prime Minister unveiled a roadmap prepared jointly by the Ministry of Petroleum and government think tank Niti Ayog to develop an ethanol economy in the country. The roadmap estimates that a 20% blend of gasoline and ethanol will result in an annual saving of $ 5 billion, or Rs 30,000 crore on India’s oil import bill. India’s net oil import bill stood at $ 551 billion in 2020-2021.

For the uninitiated, ethanol is ethyl alcohol also known as drinking alcohol made from molasses, grains, and farm waste. The pandemic has made ethanol a part of our daily lives as one of the alcohol options for hand sanitizers. It is less polluting and offers equivalent efficiency at a lower cost than gasoline by increasing the octane number. 20% gasoline mixed with ethanol is known as E20 and automotive ethanol is known as E100.

Seven years ago, we hardly talked about ethanol. But now it is tied to our 21st century goals … In 2013-14, 38 crore liters of ethanol were purchased compared to over 320 crore liters today, which is about eight times more. It is worth Rs 21,000 crore, much of which has gone to farmers. When we hit a 20% ethanol blend, imagine how much money farmers will make, he said. In 2014, the country had a 1.5% ethanol blend, which has now grown to 8.5%.

A 5% ethanol blending program for gasoline and diesel was first initiated by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2001 with three pilot projects covering 300 gasoline pumps in Maharashtra and UP under the supervision of the then minister of petroleum, Ram Naiks. The program progressed in spurts under the UPA governments led by Manmohan Singh until the Modi government focused more on Swadeshi fuel after coming to power in 2014.

Brazil is the world leader in the use of ethanol and has blended fuels up to 28%. The country has flexi engines that run on gasoline or gasohol, the other name for ethanol-based fuels. This gives consumers the freedom to choose the fuel on any given day, based on the price advantage of the options and the distance traveled. The United States is the next big market, followed by Europe.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos