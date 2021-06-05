PPI Poll: Better PDIP Eligibility, What About Democrats and PKS?





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Eligibility Indonesian Democratic Party of Wrestling (PDIP) still ranks first on the basis of Indonesian Policy Parameter (PPI) survey results. The PDIP continues to lead with 22.1 percent of respondents’ choices, followed by the Gerindra party with 11.9 percent and the Golkar party with 10.8 percent. Apart from these three parties, a significant increase was obtained Party Democrat and the successful Justice Party (VFD). Democrats are fourth at 8.4 percent. “The increase in the Democratic Party’s eligibility is said to be due to the frenzied feud with Moeldoko some time ago,” PPI executive director Adi Prayitno said on Saturday (5/6/2021). Meanwhile, PKS is in sixth position with 7.5%. Adi said the increase in the PKS was due to the push for eligibility due to the defense of Islamic groups seen as marginalized. The sigi results also show that the number factor still dominates the reason for choosing a party (22.9%). Among the existing personalities of the party, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), who is a cadre of the PDIP, has the greatest influence (4.2%). After Jokowi, the chairman of Gerindra Prabowo Subianto took the next position (3.2%). Then, the Honorary Council of the Democratic Party Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, (1.3%), and the president of the PDI-P Megawati Soekarnoputri (0.5%). “After the character factor, image and emotional factors also determine the orientation of the party’s choice (18.2%). In total, these two factors dominate almost half (41.2%) of the reasons for choice political parties, ”Adi said. Data collection for this survey was carried out from May 23 to 28, 2021. The sample was made up of 1,200 respondents. Taken using the method simple random sampling 6,000 cell phone numbers that were randomly selected from the existing frame and adjusted for population proportions and sex. As for, margin of error investigation approximately 2.9% at the 95% confidence level. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

