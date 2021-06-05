Johnson and Sunak at odds over cost of catching up after Covid | Boris Johnson

IIn a speech last June on his vision for post-Covid Britain, Boris Johnson vowed to replace the caution of previous governments with a new conservative radicalism. If we are to fully recover, he said, this Covid crisis is the time to address the problems in our country that we have failed to resolve for decades.

Social protection reform, rejected by governments for 30 years, will be tackled swiftly and boldly. There would also be more money for the NHS, the education system and other public services which had been terribly affected and exposed as 21st century unfit by Covid. We will not respond to this crisis with what people call austerity. We are not going to get away with this, he said.

Nine months later, in the Queens speech, there was still no welfare plan. Labor leader Keir Starmer was able to send the same argument Johnson used against previous administrations in the face of prime ministers. No legislation, no new funding, no details, no timeline, Starmer said. Failure to act for a decade was bad enough, but failure to act after a pandemic is nothing short of an insult to an entire nation.

Last week, another example of promises to build better and rebuild bolder collapsed in the reality of financial constraints imposed by the Treasury.

Sir Kevan Collins, the government’s own education commissioner responsible for catch-up planning for schools, resigned as ministers announced just $ 1.4 billion in additional funds, rather than the $ 15 billion Collins had wanted to make up for lost time that children had suffered during the pandemic. In his resignation statement, he said: A timid approach risks failing hundreds of thousands of students. The support announced by the government so far is not up to the challenge and that is why I have no choice but to resign my post.

Sir Kevan Collins, the government education commissioner, who has resigned. Photograph: TC / Alamy

Since 2019, the Conservative Party’s electoral needs ahead of the last general election (the task of winning traditional Labor seats), followed by the pandemic, have spawned new political rhetoric from the Johnson administration. The promises to upgrade and to rebuild better were accompanied by assurances that there would be no return to austerity. It was all part of a strategy to reposition the Tories as an investment party that would take care of the people behind the red wall and use Covid-19 as a spur to build a stronger, bigger and more modern state. The era of Conservative governments that cut off the public sector by pushing back its borders had been replaced by a very different vision, or so Johnson was implying.

But over the weekend it became clear that this vision was starting to touch financial reality and in doing so could sow the seeds of potential tensions between a prime minister attached to rising spending and a Chancellor of the Exchequer. , Rishi Sunak, who has made it a sacred duty to balance the books.

As of the end of this fiscal year, the special Covid budgets that were put in place during the pandemic for many state services will run out. In his fall spending review, Sunak needs to start tackling these issues, but with almost no wiggle room. Treasury spending plans, which were settled before the pandemic, only allow small increases in daily spending of 2.1% each year in real terms between 2020-21 and 2025-26 and much of that money has already been handed over to the NHS, schools, international aid and defense.

So where will the additional funds come from for day-to-day expenses in schools, hospitals, courts and other services?

Economists predict that the kinds of arguments that have arisen about funding remedial education are just the beginning.

Ben Zaranko, research economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said: You can very reasonably say that the NHS needs a lot of money to help overcome the backlog, the justice system needs more to getting over the backlog of cases, local government is on its knees everywhere you watch Covid has made an impact and there are good reasons for the money. And schools are arguably number one.

But Zaranko says that even if there were to be a windfall of a better-than-expected economic recovery, Sunak would be against it. If an improved forecast gave it $ 15 billion to $ 20 billion, you could burn it off in no time. The universal credit hike is coming to an end soon, you have demands from the NHS, demands for a total reform of the financing of social care. All utilities have good reasons for having more money.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak makes his budget statement in the Commons in March. Photograph: Jessica Taylor / British Parliament / EPA

Graham Atkins, associate director at the Institute for Government, said the pressures would be intense. The government had made no provision for coronavirus-related costs such as annual vaccination programs or additional support to reduce hospital waiting lists after 2021-2022.

How to finance catching up in education was the first public example of the difficulties faced by governments who promise to upgrade and improve public services with its tight spending regulations, he said, but it is unlikely to be the last [unless the government increases its spending plans].

George Dibb, head of the Center for Economic Justice of the think tank IPPR, predicts a rise in tensions between the Prime Minister and the Chancellor, and within the Conservative Party nationwide.

At the end of the pandemic, the [Conservative] the rhetoric is so strong to rebuild better, but I don’t think it’s controversial to say that the details of what this actually means are quite scarce and I think this is also true for the upgrade program.

He added: Boris Johnson’s rhetoric suggests he’s ready to spend and invest and I think that could potentially clash with the instincts of Rishi Sunak, who identifies more closely with fiscal correctness.

There could also be issues within the parliamentary party with MPs occupying former Red Wall seats demanding more money for their seats, which in turn could create growing tensions with MPs occupying more traditional seats. in the south, who will ask why they are not getting this money.

The Covid is asking for a big financial response to rebuild better but at the same time it has left the coffers empty. Zaranko suggests that Johnson or Sunak or both will have to admit at some point that they can’t do the impossible.

There are all kinds of areas where Sunak may need to accumulate more money and he won’t be able to pay them all without finding more money somewhere, whether it’s paying taxes, being prepared to accepting higher loans or making cuts in some unfortunate areas of government.

Everything the Prime Minister and the Chancellor are currently committed not to do. And it all means that the dispute over the funding of education over the past few weeks sets the stage for much bigger arguments to come.