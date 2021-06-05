Raja slams PCB | What kind of logic is this? Ramiz Raja attacks PCB for Pakistani squad selection for England series





Ramiz Raja Expressed Disappointment After Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Announce BabarAzam-Led Squad Team For Upcoming England & West Indies Tours | Photo: AP / ANI

Highlights Ramiz Raja expressed disappointment after PCB announced the Pakistani squad for their upcoming tours. The former Pakistani skipper criticized PCB for preferring “retrained” players over promising young talent.

Former Pakistani cricketer and full-time expert Ramiz Raja has expressed disappointment after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the team of the team led by Babar Azam for their upcoming tours to England and the West Indies. Raja, who was part of Imran Khan’s World Cup winning team in the 1992 flagship edition, criticized PCB’s recent selection of the Green Army team. Raja said he did not understand the breakdown of Pakistani cricketers.

The Pakistani National Team Cricket Council announced the final teams for their upcoming tour of the West Indies and England on Friday. The former world champions are expected to play three One Day Internationals (ODI) and three T20Is against England. The Azam-led team will then travel to the Caribbean for their five-game T20I streak and two rubber tests against the West Indies.

Speaking about the PCB announcement of the team, Raja asked why the Pakistani think tank failed to give the younger generation of cricketers a start on their recent tours. The Raja criticized the PCB for not picking youngsters into their XIs of play and for recalling players who are already in the twilight phase of their careers.

“You announce a player in the test team like Salman Ali but you play him in the ODI next time around. So either the previous selection was not good or this selection is not. You are not. not aware of the quality of the player It’s like making your debut at 36 or 38 (Tabish Khan) in Zimbabwe against a team like Zimbabwe, but you don’t give a 22-year-old a chance, “said Raja in a shared video. by the former cricketer on his YouTube channel.

In the video, the former Pakistani skipper also accuses PCB of preferring “recycled” players to promising young talents. The Pakistani squad under Azam will begin their tour of England on July 8 with the series opener in Cardiff. “You announce a lot of uncapped players and that’s appreciated because again, there’s an eye on the future. And then you don’t play them. It’s like sending a fully dressed bride away without marrying her off,” Raja added.

