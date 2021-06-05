Retired bureaucrats write to PM Modi worrying developments in Lakshadweep





A group of retired bureaucrats on Saturday wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over what he called worrying developments in Lakshadweep Union territory in the name of development. Lakshadweep | Between the sea and a hard place Ninety-three former officers from All India and Central Services of the Constitutional Conduct Group wrote to Mr. Modi on the occasion of World Environment Day to express their concerns about the introduction of a draft regulations on land and development. Among the signatories were former Environment and Forestry Secretary Meena Gupta, former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah and former Foreign Minister Sujatha Singh. The non-partisan group recently raised concerns in its open letters regarding Central Farm laws and the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are a group of former All India and Central Service officials who have worked with central and state governments during our career. As a group, we have no affiliation with any political party, but believe in impartiality, neutrality and commitment to the Constitution of India. We are writing to you today to express our deep concern at the disturbing developments taking place in the Virgin Union Territory (UT) of Lakshadweep in the name of development, the letter said. Referring to the draft settlement presented by Lakshadweep administrator PK Patel, the group said the proposals were drafted without local consultation and were now with the Union Home Office for necessary approvals. It is clear that each of these regulatory projects is part of a larger agenda that runs counter to the ethics and interests of islands and islanders. Claiming that there has been no development in Lakshadweep over the past seventy years, the LDAR [the Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation] reflects a model of land and tourism development that includes resorts, hotels and seafronts modeled on the Maldives, without taking into account the differences between the two groups of islands in terms of size, population, number of ‘islands and their extent, says the letter. The former bureaucrats added that the draft settlement not only ignored Lakshadweep’s unique geography and community life, but also gave arbitrary and draconian powers to the administrator to acquire, alter and transfer properties and remove or relocate islanders from their properties. Lakshadweep’s regulations on preventing anti-social activities would allow detention for up to one year, they said. In a territory where, according to the National Crime Records Bureau, crime rates are very low compared to the rest of India, this has raised concerns that the real purpose of the settlement is to quell dissent or protests against politicians. and the actions of the administrator. or on any other matter, says the letter. Another proposed regulation, the Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation, would target the eating habits of the predominantly Muslim community by effectively prohibiting the slaughter of cattle and the consumption, storage, transport and sale of meat from cattle, he said. declared. Such prohibitions do not apply to several states in the northeast region and even to the neighboring state of Kerala … Moreover, in an island territory where fruits, vegetables, grains and pulses are to be supplied and distributed from the mainland by sea. and are often not fresh, where fishing is risky during the monsoon months and meat is part of their daily diet, non-vegetarian foods have been arbitrarily removed from school lunch meals, he said. The ex-bureaucrats urged the prime minister to withdraw the measures and put in place a development model in consultation with the islanders.

