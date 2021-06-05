Politics
President Jokowi issues presidential decree on Accelerating Investments Task Force
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) issued on May 4, 2021 the Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia (Keppres) number 11 of 2021 regarding the Working Group for Accelerating Investments.
As reported by the Cabinet Secretariat page on Saturday (5/6/2021), the presidential decree was issued on the basis of considerations to increase investment and the ease of doing business in order to encourage economic growth and provide employment opportunities.
In addition, a check must be made (end to end)and an active role in resolving barriers to business implementation. Support and an active role in resolving these obstacles must be ensured by the creation of the Working Group on the acceleration of investments.
“In order to increase investments and the ease of doing business, a working group for the acceleration of investments has been formed, hereinafter referred to as the working group for investment”, reads the decision contained. in article 1 of Presidential Decree 11/2021 concerning the working group for the acceleration of investments.
On the basis of the provisions of Article 4, the working group which is placed under the authority of the President and responsible to him has five tasks, namely:
First, to ensure the realization of the investment for each domestic and foreign investment business actor who is interested and / or who has obtained an operating license.
Second, quickly solve problems and obstacles (debottlenecking) for sectors of activity which are constrained by the granting of commercial licenses within the framework of the investment.
Third, to encourage the acceleration of business for sectors which have the characteristics of rapidly generating foreign exchange, generating jobs and developing regional / local economies.
Fourth, accelerate the implementation of cooperation between investors and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
Fifth, provide recommendations for administrative action to heads of ministries / institutions / authorities and provincial / district / city governments against officials / employees who hinder the implementation of the investment or who may increase the cost of the investment in Indonesia.
“In the exercise of its functions, the Investment Working Group has the power to determine decisions related to the realization of investments which must be immediately followed by the ministries / institutions / authorities / local governments, and to coordinate the making investments with ministries / agencies / authorities / local governments ”, we read in article 5.
The Investment Working Group is chaired by the Minister of Investment / Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM). In addition, there are also two Vice Presidents filled with the Deputy Attorney General and the Deputy Chief of the Indonesian National Police (Wakapolri). Then there is also a secretary who is held by Dini Purwono.
“The Investment Task Force reports on the implementation of its missions to the President at least once a month or at any time if necessary”, we read in this regulation.
The investment working group is also assisted by the secretariat of the investment working group and, in carrying out its functions, the working group may also form an implementation team.
“All costs necessary for the implementation of the functions of the Investment Working Group, the Secretariat of the Investment Working Group and the Implementation Team are borne by the budget of income and expenditure. of the State through the budget of the Ministry of Investment / Investment Coordination Agency ”, in Article 10.
The duration of the functions of the Working Group on Investments is indicated at the end of Presidential Decree 11/2020 from the date of promulgation of this regulation, i.e. May 4, 2021.
Source: BeritaSatu.com
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]