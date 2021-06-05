President Jokowi issues presidential decree on Accelerating Investments Task Force

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) issued on May 4, 2021 the Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia (Keppres) number 11 of 2021 regarding the Working Group for Accelerating Investments.

As reported by the Cabinet Secretariat page on Saturday (5/6/2021), the presidential decree was issued on the basis of considerations to increase investment and the ease of doing business in order to encourage economic growth and provide employment opportunities.

In addition, a check must be made (end to end)and an active role in resolving barriers to business implementation. Support and an active role in resolving these obstacles must be ensured by the creation of the Working Group on the acceleration of investments.

“In order to increase investments and the ease of doing business, a working group for the acceleration of investments has been formed, hereinafter referred to as the working group for investment”, reads the decision contained. in article 1 of Presidential Decree 11/2021 concerning the working group for the acceleration of investments.

On the basis of the provisions of Article 4, the working group which is placed under the authority of the President and responsible to him has five tasks, namely:

First, to ensure the realization of the investment for each domestic and foreign investment business actor who is interested and / or who has obtained an operating license.

Second, quickly solve problems and obstacles (debottlenecking) for sectors of activity which are constrained by the granting of commercial licenses within the framework of the investment.

Third, to encourage the acceleration of business for sectors which have the characteristics of rapidly generating foreign exchange, generating jobs and developing regional / local economies.

Fourth, accelerate the implementation of cooperation between investors and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Fifth, provide recommendations for administrative action to heads of ministries / institutions / authorities and provincial / district / city governments against officials / employees who hinder the implementation of the investment or who may increase the cost of the investment in Indonesia.

“In the exercise of its functions, the Investment Working Group has the power to determine decisions related to the realization of investments which must be immediately followed by the ministries / institutions / authorities / local governments, and to coordinate the making investments with ministries / agencies / authorities / local governments ”, we read in article 5.

The Investment Working Group is chaired by the Minister of Investment / Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM). In addition, there are also two Vice Presidents filled with the Deputy Attorney General and the Deputy Chief of the Indonesian National Police (Wakapolri). Then there is also a secretary who is held by Dini Purwono.

“The Investment Task Force reports on the implementation of its missions to the President at least once a month or at any time if necessary”, we read in this regulation.

The investment working group is also assisted by the secretariat of the investment working group and, in carrying out its functions, the working group may also form an implementation team.

“All costs necessary for the implementation of the functions of the Investment Working Group, the Secretariat of the Investment Working Group and the Implementation Team are borne by the budget of income and expenditure. of the State through the budget of the Ministry of Investment / Investment Coordination Agency ”, in Article 10.

The duration of the functions of the Working Group on Investments is indicated at the end of Presidential Decree 11/2020 from the date of promulgation of this regulation, i.e. May 4, 2021.

Source: BeritaSatu.com