China “To Welcome Taliban Again” in Aim to Extend Belt and Road in Afghanistan | Washington Examiner





China plans to tie Afghanistan to the Belt and Road Initiative as the withdrawal of NATO forces from the country paves the way for Beijing’s return to one of the former nations of the Highway. silk.

“China is keen to expand the BRI because it believes there are enough natural resources to exploit and bring back to China, but has been wary so far due to instability and insecurity.” , an Indo-Pacific official told the Washington Examiner.

Speaking at a trilateral meeting earlier this week between China, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi explicitly highlighted Beijing’s signing economic plan, telling his counterparts that “the three countries should deepen high-quality” Belt and Road “cooperation.

Western officials view the initiative as a “predatory” economic plan, but the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan could strengthen China’s influence in the country, though violence between the Taliban and the government backed by the United States, as well as other terrorist groups, could jeopardize new arrangements.

“It suits both China and Pakistan if it happens, but there are risks, as the Chinese model is under severe criticism globally as a model of debt diplomacy. So if they follow the same path in Afghanistan, it will lead to further criticism, and an already poor country, Afghanistan, will take on more debt, ”the official said. “Afghans don’t have the luxury of saying no,” but they’re not big fans of China.

Afghanistan is rich in natural resources, including a treasure trove of rare earth metals needed for high-tech manufacturing. Chinese authorities have even expressed interest in restricting US access to metals in order to prevent US construction of the F-35 stealth fighter jet.

“The first thing I think about is luck,” said Zack Cooper of the American Enterprise Institute. “I think the Chinese are investing a lot of money in some countries that will probably [offer a] relatively low return on investment. “

Pakistan is widely seen as having undermined US efforts to defeat the Taliban and establish a stable government. The impending exit of the United States, however, deprives regional powers of the protection offered by American counterterrorism operations.

“There is a lot of fear in Pakistan right now,” Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said in an interview on Friday. “From the moment the Americans gave a date, when they were going to leave Afghanistan, the Taliban felt they had won the war.

As US troops withdraw, China and Pakistan plan to “welcome the Taliban back into mainstream politics,” according to a reading published by the Chinese diplomatic corps. Such a political agreement could allow China to gain an economic foothold in the country.

“We can extend the cooperation of the China-Pakistan economic corridor to Afghanistan and improve the level of trade cooperation and interconnection between Afghanistan and other countries in the region,” Wang said, according to the South China Morning. Post.

Chinese authorities want to operate a railway between China and Pakistani ports on the Arabian Sea. This connection would allow China to import oil from the Middle East without having to ship it by sea to eastern China. This sea route crosses the Strait of Malacca, a narrow shipping lane between Indonesia and Singapore that China says could be closed by the United States in the event of a conflict.

Pakistani officials are said to have feared that the US-backed government in Kabul would align too closely with India, which is both Pakistan’s traditional adversary and a central figure in US efforts to counter influence of China in the Indo-Pacific.

“The United States might view the BRI less critically in return for cooperation from China and Pakistan to help maintain some stability, through influence over [the] The Taliban and China are spending more on economic projects, ”the Indo-Pacific official said. “I am pessimistic about China’s interest and ability to do a lot constructively in Afghanistan. However, on behalf of Pakistan, they are ready to try to reduce India’s influence. “

In this spirit, the involvement of China in Afghanistan could contribute to the hardening of the gap between New Delhi and Beijing.

“There is no good result here for the Indians,” said Cooper. “The more you see the Chinese and the Pakistanis working together in Afghanistan, I think you will find that the Indians are going to become much, much more worried, quite quickly.”

