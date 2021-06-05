Greece warns Turkey that it will demand sanctions if tensions persist | Voice of America





ATHENS – Greece has taken on Turkey, warning it will push for sanctions against its neighbor if it continues with what it calls hostile and provocative threats. The Athens warning comes as the leaders of the two longtime enemy NATO allies prepare to meet in a bid to speed up talks aimed at easing growing tensions over the past year on energy rights in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean. The chances of a breakthrough seem grim. It was this remark by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that raised critical eyebrows in Athens. He said Turkey was ready to defend territories once held by the Ottomans and that a recent series of military exercises in the Aegean had made Greece … an “enemy” state, as he told both frightened and worried about Turkey’s ability to do so. Echoing this threat, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar subsequently called on Greece to abide by international agreements and remove missiles and military devices deployed to a chain of Greek islands in the Aegean Sea, located a few kilometers off the west coast of Turkey. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias rejected the request with a stern warning. He said Greece has long supported Turkey’s candidacy for EU membership. But if Ankara failed to tone down what it called its “hostile” actions and “provocative” rhetoric, then Athens was ready to renew its call for EU sanctions against its neighboring country and ally of NATO. Greece and Turkey resume talks on Mediterranean maritime disputes under pressure from EU and NATO Athens-Ankara talks collapsed in 2016 after 12 years of insignificant progress Greece and Turkey have been at loggerheads for decades, defying each other’s maritime and air rights over the Aegean Sea. But as huge oil and gas reserves have been discovered in the eastern Mediterranean in recent years, the two enemies have clashed over their rights to explore and exploit these energy reserves. The standoff has been so intense that both sides were on the brink of war last year when a pair of Greek and Turkish frigates nearly collided in a dangerous lawsuit for drilling rights in the disputed parts of the Aegean Sea and the Mediterranean which divide the two countries. As tensions rose dangerously at the time, the US State Department intervened to push the two sides to the negotiating table to ease the energy stalemate. Washington remains involved in the process, but the talks have so far yielded little results. However, during a recent visit here by the Turkish Foreign Minister, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis agreed to meet with Erdogan in an attempt to revive the peace talks. The high-level meeting is scheduled for June 14, on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels. “What we’ve been seeing in the last few weeks in a kind of kinetic energy on both sides talking to each other. So they’re ready to talk to each other at the highest political level. But that doesn’t mean the talks are going to give way. a whole different story because the differences exist, they are diachronic and the demands on both sides are contradictory. So while I am optimistic that both sides are ready to defuse the tensions, I do not believe they are have a chance to resolve the problem themselves. Even so, other experts concede that keeping both sides engaged in the peace process may be enough to save precious time, calm the spirits, and fend off the risks of an accident that could trigger a potential war and serious disruption. within the NATO military alliance.

