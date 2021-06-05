Withdrawal of stationery auction notices: Assam Congress at PM Modi | Guwahati News





GUWAHATI: The Assam Congress on Saturday proposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention to withdraw the auction notice issued by the official liquidator of two former paper mills of the Hindustan Paper Corporation (HPC) in the ‘State. Assam CPC Chairman and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora urged Modi to help the Assam government revive the two paper mills, such as the successful takeover of the Hindustan Newsprint Limited unit in Kottayam by the government of Kerala.

In his letter to Modi, Bora called for the revival of the two paper mills and reminded him of the BJP’s election promises to safeguard public sector companies.

“I think it is not necessary to remind you of your repeated commitment in the number of electoral campaign meetings during your visit to Assam in 2014, 2016, 2019 and even 2021 to revive the said two paper mills by offering them economical packages Even other top government officials BJP and Sarbananda Sonowal, then Chief Minister of Assam, and Himanta Biswa Sarma, the current Chief Minister, also assured the people of Assam to revive them at all costs. two paper mills which are the lifeline of the people of the Brahmaputra and the Barak valleys “, Bora said.

He said promises to revive the paper factories were reflected in various BJP election manifestos in subsequent elections in recent years.

Not only the employees and their families, but Bora said bamboo growers, unemployed youth, small entrepreneurs, bamboo suppliers in particular, and residents of Assam in general expect the government never make such a tough decision to sell these two paper mills to individuals with huge landholdings of over 2,000 acres.

Production of the two paper mills, Nagaon Paper Mill at Jagiroad in Morigaon District and Cachar Paper Mill at Panchgram in Hailakandi District, was halted in March 2017 and October 2015 respectively. Shortly afterwards, the association of managers and employees of the two paper mills was forced to move the National Company Law Appeal Tribunal (NCLAT), which on May 29, 2019 adopted an order directing the government to Union to disburse funds to ensure that the business remains operational. . Bora said the Assam government’s petition dated September 10, 2020 also expressed interest in taking over the two industries.

Manabendra Chakraborty, chairman of the joint action committee of the two public sector paper mills, told TOI that their union is exploring possibilities to challenge the official opinion of the liquidator. “NCLAT has asked the government to inject the necessary funds to ensure that the company (HPC), which manages the two industries, remains in business. The liquidator must clarify whether he has approached the Center and the state government. to secure sufficient funds for the revival, “asked Chakraborty.

As part of a follow-up action to order from NCLAT, various issues were raised in both houses of Parliament and zero-hour discussions in both houses took place on this issue.

Following several representations, memoranda from the union of leaders and employees of the two paper mills, and pleas from various civil society organizations in Assam, a global recovery plan was formulated at the initiative of the PMO. Congress, however, alleged that the plan is still pending approval.

“I urge you that the said comprehensive stimulus package be explored before the sale of the two paper mills to a third party, as the government of Kerala has taken over the Hindustan News Print Ltd, a subsidiary of HPC. Therefore, there is There is every possibility that the Assam government can protect these two public sector companies, ”Bora said.

“Employees of the two paper mills have not received their wages for two years, more than 100 employees have died for lack of medical treatment, several employees have committed suicide by depression thinking about their future. Given the current dire economic situation. and the Covid-19 pandemic situation, you are urged to release without further delay all salaries, allowances and other overdue contributions to employees and managers of the two paper mills, ”the memorandum read.







