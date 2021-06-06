Countries are bankrupted by corrupt leaders, not low-level officials: Prime Minister Imran Khan





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan, June 4, 2021. Reuters / Saiyna Bashir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that countries go bankrupt and go into debt when the head of state or government and ministers are corrupt, not because of bribes accepted by government officials. low level.

When low-level officials take bribes, it creates problems for citizens, because quick money is like a tax for them, but countries go bankrupt and go into debt when the head of state / government and its ministers are corrupt, the prime minister said on Twitter.

He also shared a link to a memorandum on establishing the fight against corruption as a fundamental US national security interest recently released by US President Joe Biden, asking his senior officials to conduct a inter-agency review process and develop a presidential strategy to enhance the capacity of executive departments to promote good governance, combat all forms of illicit financing, hold corrupt elements accountable and their facilitators to account, and strengthen the capacity of officials. national and international institutions to prevent corruption.

The first paragraph of the Memorandum reads: Corruption erodes public confidence; hinders effective governance; distorts markets and equitable access to services; undermines development efforts; contributes to national fragility, extremism and migration; and provides authoritarian leaders with a means to undermine democracies around the world.

“When rulers steal citizens or oligarchs from their nations flout the rule of law, economic growth slows, inequalities deepen and trust in government collapses.”

The fight against corruption in Pakistan has remained a cornerstone of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government since coming to power.

On the 25th day of the party’s founding this year in April, the prime minister declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to be the only political entity in the country’s history to launch a campaign against corruption.

The prime minister said that when those in power resort to corrupt practices, a nation is doomed to decline. He said that twenty-five years ago, he and his friends named the party after the concept of Insaf (justice) because without justice corruption cannot be eliminated.

“This is the reason why a person like me who was not only famous but who had everything in life decided to join politics. [in a bid to make a change]. “

Pakistan slips to 124 in corruption ranking

Meanwhile, Pakistan appears to have fallen further in 2020, instead of improving in the global corruption rankings.

Corruption in Pakistan increased from 2019, according to a January report, with the country ranking 124 out of 180 countries on a global list of corruption perceptions prepared by Transparency International (TI), an international non-governmental organization based in Berlin. . .

The Berlin-based non-profit organization annually publishes the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), ranking 180 countries and territories according to their perceived levels of corruption in the public sector according to experts and businessmen.

Pakistan lost four places in 2020 compared to 2019 and seven places compared to 2018. In 2019, Pakistan ranked 120th on the global corruption list and 117th in 2018.

