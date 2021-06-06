Donald Trump teases his return to the White House as he attacks China and Anthony Fauci during their campaign appearance | US News





Donald Trump teased his supporters again about the prospect of another presidential bid, just days after some supporters put forward a theory he could be back in the White House by August.

He also used a speech at a convention to support candidates loyal to him ahead of next year’s midterm elections to speak out against China, attack infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci and describe the investigations into its finances like a “witch hunt”.

Mr. Trump once again continued to peddle false claims that his defeat in the 2020 election was “the crime of the century.” He won 75 million votes but lost the election to President Joe Biden by 7 million.

Image: Trump supporters are still convinced he should have won the election

Rally organizers in Greenville, NC estimated around 1,200 supporters attended, unlike crowded stadiums when he was president.

He told them, “America’s survival depends on our ability to elect Republicans at all levels from mid-term next year.

Mr Trump went on to describe Mr Fauci as “not a great doctor”, and said the country’s top coronavirus adviser was “wrong on all issues.”

He led Republicans to criticize Mr Fauci for asking Americans to wear masks and for being skeptical of claims China covered up the virus’s leak from a laboratory in Wuhan.

He also called on China to pay $ 10 trillion to the United States and the world for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

And referring to a criminal investigation launched by the New York attorney general’s office into his finances as a “witch hunt” and a “hoax”, the former president said: “They will never stop until November 2024 “.

Image: Mr. Trump with Lara Trump at the GOP rally in North Carolina

Since his loss, Mr. Trump has constantly teased his supporters to run again without explicitly saying that he would.

And there have been reports in US media from his fans suggesting that he may somehow be reinstated as president as early as this August – something his stepdaughter Lara Trump denied having knowledge.

Mr Trump also used his speech to target Mr Biden, whom he accused of leading “the most radical left-wing administration in history.”

He said: “As we meet tonight, our country is being destroyed before our eyes.”

Listen and follow the Daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker

In a statement released ahead of the speech, Democratic National Committee spokesman Ammar Moussa attacked Mr. Trump’s “recklessly dangerous rhetoric” – and Republicans who are reluctant to break with a “losing president.”

Some Republican leaders are also concerned that the rise of candidates supporting Trump could jeopardize their chances of regaining control of Congress from the Democrats in 2022.

Mr. Trump’s appearance at the rally comes days after Facebook suspended his account for another two years.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos