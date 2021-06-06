Ground Mafia Victims in Muara Enim Deliver Open Letter to Jokowi

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Even though President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has declared that he will eradicate the practice of the land mafia, it seems that the action is still ongoing. This time, the residents of Muara Enim, South Sumatra (South Sumatra) represented by the successful Nusantara Network Volunteers in South Sumatra Province complained about their plight to the Indonesian Forum for Victims of the Ground Mafia (FKMTI) ) in Jakarta, Sunday (6/6/2021)

On this occasion, Asmid, the head of the Nusantara Prosperous Volunteer Network for the province of South Sumatra, delivered an open letter to President Jokowi. The letter was submitted through FKMTI SK Budiarjo President and General Secretary Ahus Muldya. The open letter contained the hope that President Jokowi would help those who have been intimidated by the land mafia.

Asmid explained that, in fact, residents have sent an official letter to President Jokowi, but they fear the letter will not arrive. An individual in the company, for example PT BS, claims that the residents’ land was included in the HGU. In fact, he said, locals had lived in the village for generations before the Dutch colonial period and there was no acquisition of land as a prerequisite for issuance of the HGU.

“The PT BS HGU was issued in 1993/1994 covering an area of ​​8,500 ha. We have lived and gardened for generations since the days of the Kingdom of Srivijaya. The company has just acquired around 5,000 ha, but the other 3,000 ha of land belonging to the population are recognized as their own. This is called confiscation, ”Asmid said.

Meanwhile, the leader of Volunteer Wira Lentera Jiwa (WLJ). who is a supporter of Jokowi, Yanes Yosua said the case that plagued the residents of Muara Enim is a clear example that the president’s orders were not carried out by his staff. According to Yanes, the practice of the land mafia that occurs in various regions is similar, namely controlling land belonging to the people by all means.

“Since Jokowi ordered the land issue resolved, I have traveled through Indonesia. I just met the people of Muara Enim, but the land grabbing mode is the same. Some have been intimidated, brought to justice or bought land at low prices. The head of the national police also ordered to eradicate support for the land mafia. Thus, the lower ranks simply carry out the instructions of the President and the Chief of the National Police. Just stop the ground mafia, ”he said.

FKMTI President SK Budi added that land grabbing is a new form of colonialism. In fact, he said, such actions were even more heinous than the Dutch colonial era.

“When it was colonized by the Dutch, people’s lands and gardens were still recognized as being monopolized by sales and taxes collected. However, now people’s homes and gardens have been confiscated. People who have lived for generations are like stowaways in their own country. The land grabbing mafia is anti-Pansil and destroying the Republic of Indonesia, I am also a victim. My container was lost on my girik land in Cengkareng, which would be included in the company’s HGB, ”he said.

Meanwhile, FKMT General Secretary Agus Muldya said the problem of land grabbing can be solved by openly contesting data on land ownership. The FKMTI reported 11 cases of land grabbing to the National Land Agency and 22 cases to the office of the Coordinating Ministry of Political, Legal and Security Affairs.

“Let’s finish quickly, let’s just compete with the data. The camat was unwilling to provide information that there was no record of the sale and purchase of the girik C913 in Serpong, like the inkrach court ruling “Even though it’s near Jakarta. There was also a warning from Komnas HAM. What will happen to the land grab victims who are far away?” Said Agus.

Source: BeritaSatu.com