Politics
Ground Mafia Victims in Muara Enim Deliver Open Letter to Jokowi
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Even though President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has declared that he will eradicate the practice of the land mafia, it seems that the action is still ongoing. This time, the residents of Muara Enim, South Sumatra (South Sumatra) represented by the successful Nusantara Network Volunteers in South Sumatra Province complained about their plight to the Indonesian Forum for Victims of the Ground Mafia (FKMTI) ) in Jakarta, Sunday (6/6/2021)
On this occasion, Asmid, the head of the Nusantara Prosperous Volunteer Network for the province of South Sumatra, delivered an open letter to President Jokowi. The letter was submitted through FKMTI SK Budiarjo President and General Secretary Ahus Muldya. The open letter contained the hope that President Jokowi would help those who have been intimidated by the land mafia.
Asmid explained that, in fact, residents have sent an official letter to President Jokowi, but they fear the letter will not arrive. An individual in the company, for example PT BS, claims that the residents’ land was included in the HGU. In fact, he said, locals had lived in the village for generations before the Dutch colonial period and there was no acquisition of land as a prerequisite for issuance of the HGU.
“The PT BS HGU was issued in 1993/1994 covering an area of 8,500 ha. We have lived and gardened for generations since the days of the Kingdom of Srivijaya. The company has just acquired around 5,000 ha, but the other 3,000 ha of land belonging to the population are recognized as their own. This is called confiscation, ”Asmid said.
Meanwhile, the leader of Volunteer Wira Lentera Jiwa (WLJ). who is a supporter of Jokowi, Yanes Yosua said the case that plagued the residents of Muara Enim is a clear example that the president’s orders were not carried out by his staff. According to Yanes, the practice of the land mafia that occurs in various regions is similar, namely controlling land belonging to the people by all means.
“Since Jokowi ordered the land issue resolved, I have traveled through Indonesia. I just met the people of Muara Enim, but the land grabbing mode is the same. Some have been intimidated, brought to justice or bought land at low prices. The head of the national police also ordered to eradicate support for the land mafia. Thus, the lower ranks simply carry out the instructions of the President and the Chief of the National Police. Just stop the ground mafia, ”he said.
FKMTI President SK Budi added that land grabbing is a new form of colonialism. In fact, he said, such actions were even more heinous than the Dutch colonial era.
“When it was colonized by the Dutch, people’s lands and gardens were still recognized as being monopolized by sales and taxes collected. However, now people’s homes and gardens have been confiscated. People who have lived for generations are like stowaways in their own country. The land grabbing mafia is anti-Pansil and destroying the Republic of Indonesia, I am also a victim. My container was lost on my girik land in Cengkareng, which would be included in the company’s HGB, ”he said.
Meanwhile, FKMT General Secretary Agus Muldya said the problem of land grabbing can be solved by openly contesting data on land ownership. The FKMTI reported 11 cases of land grabbing to the National Land Agency and 22 cases to the office of the Coordinating Ministry of Political, Legal and Security Affairs.
“Let’s finish quickly, let’s just compete with the data. The camat was unwilling to provide information that there was no record of the sale and purchase of the girik C913 in Serpong, like the inkrach court ruling “Even though it’s near Jakarta. There was also a warning from Komnas HAM. What will happen to the land grab victims who are far away?” Said Agus.
Source: BeritaSatu.com
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]