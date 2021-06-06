Trump’s Federal Tax Deferral Debacle Reminds That Good Tax Policy Is Important





Some former Trump administration appointees who are no longer employed by the government were recently surprised by their former employer’s tax bills associated with last year’s payroll taxes. Former President Donald Trump seemed to genuinely believe he was going to put some extra money in people’s pockets. Instead, he highlighted the differences between good and bad tax policies that can have costly consequences.

The decree did not and could not abolish the tax, it only deferred it. In general, only Congress has the power to impose or remove taxes.

Last August, in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis, Trump issued an executive order against the advice of tax specialists on the right and on the left directing the Secretary of the Treasury to allow all employers to defer the levy on the wage share of security social. taxes for employees earning less than $ 4,000 per bi-weekly pay period.

What did this mean? This meant that an employer could choose not to withhold the 6.2% wage share of taxes owed for approximately nine bi-weekly pay periods, from September 2020 to January. This is a potential total deferral of over $ 2,000 in payroll taxes.

After the executive order, the IRS issued guidelines allowing employers to withhold those dollars in the first four months of 2021. But Congress and Trump in December 2020 enacted a provision allowing employers to withhold those dollars on aggregate. by 2021. This means that federal employees will have to pay extra with each paycheck, but spread over the year.

For the most part, perhaps on the advice of their own in-house experts, large employers have mostly rejected Trump’s opportunity. This makes sense for several reasons, including the fact that the employer is responsible for ensuring that these taxes are withheld in 2021. If an employee retires after withholding tax, the employer may have difficulty recovering. those dollars. Additionally, it can be costly (not to mention administrative headaches) for large companies to change their accounting systems for a short period of time.

Unfortunately for government employees, the government, including the military, took over its idea of ​​Trump in 2020. And those appointed by Trump, many of whom no longer work for the federal government, have no option to reimburse. money gradually. For these former federal employees, they have to pay a lump sum.

An unexpected change in your paycheck or a big IRS bill at tax time is never a pleasant surprise. Trump’s executive order, while presumably well-intentioned, ultimately hurt the expectations of many officials and their budgets. But it is also instructive. Tax policy is not sexy, but it remains vitally important if it is drastically important.

First, social security is popular because the idea of ​​a retirement safety net gives workers a sense of societal security. But it is also popular because of the way it is restrained.

It turns out that paying taxes in small amounts over a period of time provides a better experience for most taxpayers. We don’t feel like the cost is that high when it’s slowly taken out of our paychecks instead of being owed all at once.

Some tax experts have actually called on state governments to adopt these principles for property taxes. The argument is that if city authorities were to have property taxes withheld monthly, as banks do for people with mortgages, people would have an easier time making these payments and the government would be more assured of receiving the taxes owed. .

No one likes paying taxes, but the experience can be better or worse depending on how we think about it. The main lesson here is that poorly designed tax policy can harm the lives of citizens. The good news is that it is possible to do better.

With Tax Day just behind us, one possibility should have more weight: an immediate return. Return Ready was a pilot program in California in 2004 with a free pre-filled tax return based on a W-2 taxpayer and previous years’ returns. It saved taxpayers time and money and was less error prone than other preparation methods. Californians loved it mostly and California adopted it, in part, into their CalFile system, but it was never widely used.

It is good tax design that makes life easier for people. For most people, there is almost no reason to have to file a tax return every year. The government knows everything it needs to know to pay your taxes well.

The GOP and Trump intuitively supported this idea in 2017 when they proposed that they could file a tax return on a postcard. While the postcard tax return didn’t fly, the idea behind it, to simplify paying taxes, is good and is within our grasp.

So while I’m sorry that many government workers were on a tight budget early in 2021, I hope we can learn what not to do in the future and maybe even look for ways to modernize our system. tax in the future.

