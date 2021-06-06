China once declared the UK its “best friend of the West”. But Hong Kong and the treatment of Uyghurs changed everything

Unlike other 18-year-old Britons who are preparing to celebrate the end of exams and the start of summer vacation, Dilmaz is preparing for a battle with the Chinese government over the treatment of Uyghurs.

In her indescribable family home on an idyllic leafy street in north London, the 18-year-old spends her days planning events.

She is one of some 500 Uyghur Muslims who have made London their home, increasingly strengthened by the UK government’s hardening stance on China.

“I know I will not be jailed or oppressed for this because I am talking about innocent people and I want them to be released,” she told ABC, surrounded by protest signs she designed and made for its monthly demonstrations in front of the Chinese Embassy in London.

“If there are more people talking about it, then I know it will be faster for them to gain freedom.”

His motives are obvious.

Dilmaz enthusiastically showed the ABC a series of family photos, one by one explaining who each of the faces are.

As she went through the family tree, the same words were repeated over and over again: “He’s in prison. He is in prison.

The list includes uncles, cousins ​​and other family members reported missing or detained in Xinjiang province, including cousins ​​Tayir and Yasin Zair, who are only a few years older than her. .

Photo of the Dilnazs family, including imprisoned cousins ​​Tayir Zair (second from left), Uncle Abdullah Zair (second from right), Yasin Zair (right). ( Supplied.

“We don’t know much about their situation since 2015,” she said.

“All we know is a lot of my cousins ​​and uncles are jailed, they were jailed in 2014.”

They were sentenced to terms ranging from five to fifteen years, in part for practicing their religion.

It was this subjugation that drove his father to flee China 26 years ago, before the plight of Uyghur Muslims became a flashpoint of condemnation around the world.

“The condition at that time was very difficult, he was tortured there,” Dilnaz said of his father’s imprisonment.

“He said the first three days they didn’t let him sleep. Every time he fell asleep they burned his hand with cigarettes.

“The next day, so they beat him, they just hung him. Lots of torture. He usually doesn’t talk about it because it’s quite emotional and quite sad to say.”

But more and more people have started to speak out against China’s treatment of Uyghurs in recent years and the UK has raised one of the loudest voices.

The ephemeral golden era of the UK and China

In 2015, then British Chancellor George Osborne declared a “golden age” for relations with China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping received the royal treatment during a state visit to London, including a much-coveted meeting with the Queen.

President Xi has embraced relations with the UK, declaring his intention to make it “China’s best friend in the West.”

Xi Jinping visited the UK in 2015 and was invited to a state banquet at Buckingham Palace. ( Reuters: Dominic Lipinski

However, in recent years, relations have turned rather outrageous.

“Aspirations were probably exaggerated in 2015 and now they have gone completely in the opposite direction, in part because of the pandemic,” Dr Kerry Brown, professor of Chinese studies and former UK first secretary at the ABC, told ABC. the British Embassy in Beijing.

“What it really shows is that British opinion on China is very, very volatile and can go from one extreme to the other.”

Of Chinese telecommunications company Huawei banned and Chinese state broadcaster CGTN, to limiting Chinese investment in the UK, Westminster has gone from leading Sinophile to skeptic in just a few short years.

The UK first expressed condemnation of China’s treatment of Uyghurs in 2018, signing a letter from UN ambassadors to the United Nations.

However, it was the civil unrest in the former British territory of Hong Kong that turned out to be the flashpoint.

“Well, the Golden Era was a bunch of puffs,” Lord Chris Patten, the last British governor in Hong Kong, told the ABC.

“As we participated in China’s golden age, the leader of the Chinese Communist Party [Xi Jinping] called on party and government officials to engage in an intense struggle against everything that we and other liberal democracies stand for: rule of law, parliamentary democracy, universally valid human rights, historical inquiry, all those kinds things.

The Hong Kong protests in 2019, largely moderated by pro-democracy students, represented a major turning point in UK-China relations. ( Studio Incendio / flickr.com / CC BY 2.0

“China broke its word on Hong Kong and tried to shackle Hong Kong, which happened diligently as it did everything to root out democratic opinion and undermine the state law in Hong Kong. “

At the time, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the move and his government pledged to provide 3 million Hong Kongers with a British overseas national passport to gain full citizenship.

China in turn accused the UK of “gross interference” in its affairs.

“We want to be your friend, we want to be your partner, but if you want to make China a hostile country, you have to take the consequences,” Chinese Ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming warned.

The economic risk of standing up to Beijing

Boris Johnson continues to claim to be a friend of China, but keeping UK economic interests afloat with Beijing while allaying growing skepticism within his own party and the UK parliament is proving difficult.

Earlier this year, the House of Commons, at the request of a group of conservative lawmakers, passed a motion declaring “genocide” taking place in Xinjiang province.

“I think the rhetoric is going to continue to be sharp and loud between China and the UK,” Dr Brown said of growing anti-Chinese sentiment.

“And the government, I think, is able to develop a more tailor-made policy where it is able to navigate these different issues.

“And I think that’s what Johnson is trying to do.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to insist that the UK is a friend of China. ( Reuters: Toby Melville

There is a lot of money at stake for both countries.

Last month, China has replaced Germany as the UK’s main trading partner.

But others, including Lord Patten, urge Western countries to continue facing Beijing.

“If you don’t agree with them, they try to take it away from you with some kind of coercive trade diplomacy,” Lord Patten said.

“We must deal with China but we must not deal with China on its knees and liberal democracies must come together to work to settle our relations with China.”

How the court could act as a permanent record

The fact that London is now hosting an independent tribunal on the Chinese treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang province has once again placed the UK at the forefront of the Western world’s confrontation with China.

Independent courts have a long tradition dating back to the 1960s, when the Russell Court investigated the US military intervention in Vietnam.

Since then, courts such as this have been used to create a permanent record of history, especially in cases where international bodies cannot deal with issues.

GeoffreyNice (right) prosecuted Serbian war criminal Slobodan Milosevic in The Hague in 2002. ( Reuters: Paul Vreeker

Sir Geoffrey Nice QC, the man who prosecuted Serbian war criminal Slobodan Milosevic, heads the Uyghur tribunal and has said it fills a gap that international tribunals cannot.

“It might be possible to take a case to the International Court of Justice,” said Sir Geoffrey Nice QC.

“[But] Which state is going to raise its hand, cringe no matter what the metaphor, and take on China?

He said that China’s veto power in the United Nations Security Council also makes it impossible to proceed in this way.

China has so far refused to participate, saying it “despises” the tribunal and Sir Geoffrey has been barred from entering China.

“China completely rejects the idea that it is guilty of the things it has been accused of in Xinjiang,” Dr Brown said.

“It does not agree with the vocabulary used by the West, does not agree with the words ‘concentration camps’, does not agree with the word ‘genocide’.”

While the tribunal’s findings are not binding, Sir Geoffrey said the outcome could alert other countries like Australia.

“Are they going to have to adjust their behavior? It’s possible,” he said.

Dilnaz Kerim, with his father Kerim Zair and his mother Khadisha Sazanbaev. ( ABC News: Tim Stevens

For Uyghurs like Dilnaz, it is this possibility that drives her to continue campaigning.

“So many people are talking about things they’ve been through,” she said.

“They are going to show proof that maybe it will motivate other countries to call it genocide. I think it will be a very important event.”