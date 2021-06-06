No allegations, Ashrafi calls on Pakistan, Afghanistan to resolve issues peacefully





ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Interfaith Harmony and the Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said all issues could be settled through peaceful negotiations instead of making allegations against each other, because Pakistan has played the best role for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and

Speaking to reporters, he said peace in Afghanistan was just as important and similar to peace in Pakistan. In Afghanistan, all stakeholders must resolve the issues with understanding and reconciliation, he said, adding that Pakistan has always played an imperative and cooperative role for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Pakistan respects all Afghan stakeholders and Afghan groups for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan. Responding to a question, Ashrafi said that the Pak-Afghan Ulama Conference is being held with the cooperation of the World Muslim League. He said the conference was a testament to Pakistan’s serious efforts for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He said that all Afghans were equally respected for Pakistanis and that the Pak-Afghan Ulama Conference was a step in the right direction. He also said Pakistan was grateful to the Saudi government and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for releasing Pakistani prisoners held in Saudi Arabia on minor cases.

“There is a bond of love and brotherhood between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman,” he said, adding that the prime minister categorically requested that the problems of resident Pakistanis be resolved as a matter of priority. in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In the next six months, cooperation between Pakistan and Arab-Islamic countries will be further strengthened in different fields of trade, economy, investment, tourism and culture with respective practical measures, a he said, adding that the vision and thought of Prime Minister Imran Khan should unite the entire Muslim Ummah.

We are moving forward with all Arab-Islamic countries by strengthening cooperation in various fields instead of seeking loans and foreign aid, he said. He said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was the best forum for the Muslim world to solve the problems of the Islamic world.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has also assured full cooperation to the OIC Secretary General to resolve the issues of the Muslim Ummah. The lifting of Kuwait’s visa ban on Pakistan and recent developments regarding the visit of the Foreign Minister to Iraq and Egypt, and the leading role played by Pakistan with Islamic countries on the issue of Palestine exemplify Pakistan’s position, respect and strength in the Muslim world.

