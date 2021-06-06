Led by Bahlil, this is a series of tasks of the Investment Working Group

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has issued the Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia (Keppres) number 11 of 2021 regarding Acceleration of Investments Working Group May 4, 2021.

Investment Working Group chaired by the Chairman of the Investment Coordination Board / Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia. In addition, there are also two vice presidents occupied by the Deputy Attorney General and the Deputy Chief of the Indonesian National Police (Wakapolri). Then there is also a secretary who is held by Dini Purwono.

“The Investment Task Force reports on the implementation of its missions to the Chairman at least once a month or at any time if necessary”, is specified in these regulations, cited on the site. Setkab.go.id, Saturday (5/6/2021).

This Presidential Decree, which can be accessed on the Cabinet Secretariat’s JDIH website, has been issued bearing in mind that in order to increase investment and facilitate business in order to encourage economic growth and provide employment opportunities, it is necessary to accompany (end to end) and an active role in resolving barriers to business implementation.

Support and an active role in resolving these obstacles must be ensured by the creation of the Working Group on the acceleration of investments.

“In order to increase investments and the ease of doing business, a working group for the acceleration of investments has been set up, hereinafter referred to as the working group for investments”, reads the decision contained in article 1 of these regulations.

On the basis of the provisions of Article 4, the working group which is placed under the authority of the President and responsible to him has five tasks, namely:

a. ensure the realization of the investment for each national and foreign investment business actor who is interested and / or who has obtained an operating license;

b. quickly resolve problems and obstacles (debottlenecking) for sectors of activity that are constrained by business licenses as part of the investment;

vs. encourage business acceleration for sectors that have the characteristics of rapidly generating foreign currency, generating jobs and developing regional / local economies;

re. accelerate the implementation of cooperation between investors with Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and

e. provide recommendations for administrative action to heads of ministries / institutions / authorities and provincial / district / municipal governments against officials / employees who hamper the implementation of the investment or who may increase the cost of investment in Indonesia.

“In carrying out the planned tasks, the Investment Working Group has the power to take decisions relating to the realization of investments which should be immediately followed up by the ministry / institution / authority / regional government; and coordinate activities related to the realization of investments with ministries / institutions / authorities / regional governments ”, underlined in article 5.

In the exercise of its functions, Investment Working Group assisted by the Secretariat of the Investment Working Group. In addition, in carrying out its functions, the working group may also constitute an implementation team.

“All costs necessary for the implementation of the functions of the Investment Working Group, the Secretariat of the Investment Working Group and the Implementation Team are borne by the budget of income and expenditure. of the State through the budget of the Ministry of Investment / Investment Coordination Agency ”, in Article 10.

Service time Investment Working Group, mentioned at the end of Presidential Decree 11/2021, from the promulgation of this regulation, i.e. May 4, 2021.

Watch the selected videos below: