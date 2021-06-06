Turkey plays a balancing act with the United States and Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Kremlin. (File / AFP)

For decades, Turkey’s relations with the United States and Russia have been a zero-sum game: when its relations with Russia improve, its American ties deteriorate. The same rule also applies to Turkey’s relations with NATO and Russia.

Ankara now wants to adopt a slightly more independent policy within NATO, but this policy is pushing it into a corner. NATO, mainly at the instigation of Washington, is urging Turkey to adopt a clearer policy and to correctly determine the position it wishes to occupy in the NATO-Russia balance. Moscow, for its part, does not expect Turkey to adopt such a strong policy. He is happy with Ankara’s slightly independent policy, as long as it doesn’t interfere with his interests.

At present, the most sensitive issue in Turkey’s relations with Russia and NATO is the Ukrainian crisis, which has two chapters: the annexation of Crimea and Turkey’s military cooperation with the Ukraine.

Turkey, along with the majority of the international community, including some former Soviet states, condemned Russia’s annexation of Crimea and refused to recognize it. Western countries oppose annexation because it is a violation of the international rule covering the inviolability of borders.

Turkey has yet another reason to be interested in annexing the peninsula. Crimea was originally inhabited by Tatars, who have strong ethnic, linguistic and cultural ties with the Turks. In 1944, the Soviets expelled 200,000 to 250,000 Tatars from their Crimean homes and forcibly resettled them in various Central Asian republics. For 45 years, they were forbidden to return.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued an unnecessarily provocative statement on the matter last month, which read: 77 years after exile, the Crimean Tatar Turks are facing the difficulties created by the illegal annexation of Crimea. Turkey will continue to stand by its parents’ side in their struggle to overcome their discontent, achieve peace and prosperity and protect their identity.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reacted strongly to the statement, saying: If this rhetoric continues, we should also pay attention to similar issues in Turkey. We don’t want to do this, so I hope the Turkish Foreign Ministry will listen to us today. It must be a clear reference to Turkey’s Kurdish problem.

A few days later, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that encouraging aggressive Ukrainian initiatives in Crimea amounted to infringing on Russia’s territorial integrity. He then called on Turkey to take Russia’s legitimate concerns into account.

The Tatars suffered untold hardships, but this problem also existed when Crimea was part of Ukraine, and Turkey then quietly conducted negotiations with the Ukrainian authorities to restore their rights and properties. It is questionable whether the annexation of Crimea by Russia caused further difficulties for the Tatars. Regardless of the unacceptable nature of the annexation, we don’t know whether they would be happier as Ukrainian or Russian citizens.

Due to the importance of Crimea in Russia’s naval strategy, it is unrealistic to expect Moscow to withdraw its annexation. Therefore, if Turkey wants to contribute to the protection and improvement of the Tatar cause, the most reasonable policy would be to cooperate and negotiate with Russia.

Another controversial issue spoiling Turkish-Russian relations is Turkey’s sale of armed drones to Ukraine, as well as its political support for Kiev in the sensitive Donetsk-Luhansk conflict. Lavrov, commenting in Cairo on the sale of Turkish drones to Ukraine, said: We strongly recommend all responsible nations we are in contact with, including Turkey, to analyze the situation, the regime’s endless statements from Kiev. We advise against fueling these militaristic sentiments.

In April, Moscow showed unease over Turkey’s attitude by suspending commercial flights between various destinations in Turkey and Russia, using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse. They were initially suspended until June 1, but this was extended last week until June 21. Any further suspension would cause considerable damage to the Turkish tourism industry.

Ahead of the planned meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans and US President Joe Biden at the NATO summit on June 14, Turkey felt the need to make some gestures, even cosmetic ones, to rebalance its relations with Russia. One of them was Turkey’s decision in NATO forums to tone down criticism from alliances against Belarus for its forced landing of an airliner in Minsk to arrest Roman Protasevich, a journalist from the ‘opposition. This attitude should be seen as a gesture of goodwill towards Moscow, which supports the Belarusian regime. A second move was the statement by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglus that Russian experts helping Turkey operate its S-400 missile defense system were being sent home. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they had returned because their mission was over. Biden was probably not impressed with these cosmetic gestures.

Ultimately, everything will be adjusted depending on the negotiations between Erdogan and Biden on June 14.

Yasar Yakis is a former Turkish Foreign Minister and a founding member of the ruling AK Party. Twitter: @yakis_yasar

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the authors of this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News