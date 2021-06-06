Boris Johnson faces humanitarian rebellion from Tory MPs

Boris Johnson faces one of the biggest rebellions in his post as prime minister on Monday as backbench Tory MPs try to force the prime minister to reverse his annual £ 4bn cut to the budget of British aid.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced in November that the UK was renouncing its pledge to provide 0.7% of gross national income in the form of international aid – citing the shock to the country’s finances from the fight against the Covid pandemic -19.

Some rebel Tory MPs, led by former Aid Secretary Andrew Mitchell, are trying to force ministers to raise the figure from 0.5% to 0.7% of GDP.

More than 30 MPs, including former Prime Minister Theresa May, have publicly pledged to vote in favor of a Mitchell amendment to the Advanced Research and Innovation Agency (Aria) bill – if it is selected by Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the president, in the Commons on Monday.

The unusual amendment – if supported by the House of Commons – would force the government to restore the £ 4 billion in aid spending through Aria. This particular bill was chosen for the Mitchell Amendment because there were only five expenditure bills in the Queen’s Speech last month and four are only presented to Parliament at the winter.

While 30 rebels would not be enough to defeat the government, other sympathetic MPs withheld their names to prevent whips from exerting last-minute pressure on them, according to colleagues.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not been beaten in a vote in the House of Commons since his victory in the last general election in December 2019, which gave him a majority of over 80.

If you promise something in a manifesto, you should think very, very carefully about breaking that promise.

However, even if it ends the rebellion over international aid, the government will face repeated defeats in the House of Lords on the issue.

“The government and every member of parliament pledged in the last election just 18 months ago that we would deliver on the commitment made to the world’s poorest people to spend 0.7% of our gross national income on development and aid. Mitchell told the FT.

“The government broke that promise, broke that commitment and failed to bring it to the House of Commons. . . if you promise something in a manifesto, you should think very, very carefully about breaking that promise.

Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the select foreign affairs committee, said he was “cautiously optimistic” that there were enough rebels.

He told Sky News: “We need to look at how some of the aid is being cut in places like Syria, where we know the war has claimed thousands of lives and left millions displaced, or at least. Lebanon, where they host. a displaced population of up to a quarter. . . of their own population.

David Davis, former Brexit secretary, said there was a moral and practical argument for restoring Britain’s aid pledge, which was in the 2019 election manifesto.

“Taking a step back during a pandemic and at the dawn of a new era of multilateralism is an act of diplomatic self-harm, not to mention the deadly consequences for the poorest people in the most fragile nations on Earth”, a- he wrote in the Guardian. “After reducing our aid this year, we need to guarantee our return to 0.7% as soon as possible.”

But Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday that the government’s decision to cut international aid was “entirely reasonable” given the financial circumstances it found itself in. “We are facing a unique economic disruption in 300 years. It cost the public treasury hundreds of billions of pounds, ”he said.

“It is reasonable, absolutely reasonable in the circumstances where we are providing over £ 10bn in aid as a country and we are making this vaccine available at cost price and we have such a strong history in this area. , it is absolutely reasonable to make the government’s decision.

Hancock said the “greatest gift” the UK has given to the world was to insist that the AstraZeneca vaccine be available at cost.