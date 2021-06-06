adviser to Trump Lewandowski: he lost the elections and will not be reinstated | Donald trump





The morning after Donald Trump returned to frontline politics with a speech in North Carolina, a close adviser poured cold water on his belief that he would be reinstated in the White House when Joe was proven to be reinstated. Biden beat him through electoral fraud.

Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s first campaign manager in 2016 and staunch sidekick since, told Fox News on Sunday that Trump lost the election.

Indeed, he did so, by over 7 million ballots in the popular vote and by 306-232 in the Electoral College, an outcome that Trump called a landslide while he was in his favor. vs. Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Experts agree that there was no mass electoral fraud in 2020. Nonetheless, according to several reports, Trump has told his aides he believes he will be reinstated.

Lewandowski said he has spoken to the President dozens if not over 100 times since he left the White House and I have never had this conversation about his reinstatement.

But, he added: I do not know of any provision in the constitution that allows this to happen, nor of any provision in the constitution that allows an individual who has lost an election to come back if a recount is labeled inaccurate. .

Facebook announced on Friday that it was suspending Trump for two years, at the lowest of its efforts to reverse defeat: his incitement to the murderous bombing of the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6.

In Greenville on Saturday, Trump said he was not too interested in returning to Facebook in 2023. Facebook is, however, a vital fundraising and communications resource for election candidates, which Trump may still be in 2024. He also called the decision to suspend him so unjust.

Nick Clegg, the former British Deputy Prime Minister who is now Facebook’s vice president for global affairs, told ABCs This Week on Sunday: For Donald Trump, of course, we don’t expect him to welcomes [our] decision. We hope, however, that reasonable observers will believe that we are acting as reasonably and proportionately as possible in these very difficult circumstances.

In North Carolina, Trump also repeated his lies about the election, which he called the crime of the century, and referring to Republican attempts to restrict the vote and overturn the results, said: I am not the one who’s trying to undermine American democracy, I’m the one who’s trying to save him.

Clegg was asked: If the president delivers the speech he gave last night in January 2023, would the suspension be extended?

The Facebook executive declined to respond, saying he hadn’t heard the whole speech, but said he believed people didn’t want Facebook to be some kind of truth police and said that ‘inciting violence was more of a concern than lying.

No matter who you are, said Clegg, you can be the Pope, the Queen of England, the President of the United States, you cannot use our services to aid, encourage, promote or praise acts of violence.

Trumps spoke for 90 minutes on Saturday, touching on familiar topics as he began a series of appearances, some believe he portends another presidential nomination contest in a party he still dominates.

Repeatedly hitting Biden, Trump has raised hot topics among conservatives. His successor, he said in one of those shots, was pushing the critical theory of the toxic race… in our national schools. Joe Biden and the Socialist Democrats are the most radical Democrats in our country’s history.

Trump has also made sustained target at Dr Anthony Fauci, the senior public health official with whom he often disagreed during his last year in office, as the coronavirus took hold.

Fauci, 80, has served seven presidents since 1984 and is now Bidens’ chief medical adviser. Trump said he’s not a great doctor, but he’s a hell of a promoter, he’s been wrong about almost every issue.

On Sunday, Lewandowski said: If we were to follow the science and listen to Dr Fauci, who has been raised by the media as the world’s foremost subject matter expert, listen to what Dr Fauci has to say.

Lewandowski mentioned Faucis’ early advice against the need to wear masks, which Fauci said were aimed at preserving supplies for medical personnel; Faucis’ take on travel bans, which he said would prove moot if a pandemic began; and a claim that through his government agency [Fauci] funded at least $ 800,000 of government taxpayer money at the Wuhan lab.

American funds have been systematically allocated to laboratories in China.

Republicans have seized new interest among U.S. intelligence agencies in the theory that the coronavirus escaped from a Chinese lab. Most public health experts still believe the virus is more likely to have reached humans through consumption of animals, but Fauci is among those who said the lab leak theory could be true. .

Lewandowski suggested the formation of an unlikely commission of inquiry, featuring two former secretaries of state.

Let’s name Secretary Mike Pompeo and maybe Secretary Clinton to find out why 600,000 Americans died because of it. Let us hold China accountable.

Repeating a line from Trump’s speech, he also said that the United States should demand the reparations it owes not only to us, but probably to the world, and I think $ 10 billion.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos