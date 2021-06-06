The center will spend for the people of Sindh, not for their government: from Assad to Murad





Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar told Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Sunday that the federal government will spend for the people of Sindh, not their government.

His remarks came in response to a letter from the Chief Minister written to Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he wrote at length about the Center’s alleged discrimination against Sindh.

“I think the chief minister is confused because he is unable to distinguish between the people of Sindh and the government of Sindh.

“Chief Minister, sir, you may be the government of Sindh but you are not the people of Sindh. And we will spend for the people of Sindh, not for the government of Sindh,” Umar said.

He said that funds which had flowed from the Center to Sindh in the past had “resulted in the building of palaces, the discovery of diamond necklaces in Switzerland and the construction of towers in Dubai, and the accumulation of assets in France. “.

“The people of Sindh know what I’m talking about, whether they are citizens living in urban areas or in villages. The rest of Pakistan, on the other hand, may not even know how much Sindh is. poorly developed “, added the Minister.

Umar reminded everyone that Prime Minister Imran Khan announced, less than a year after taking office, not one but two “historic” development packages that cover urban as well as rural areas, s ‘extending to 18 districts.

The federation, through the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, through the Public-Private Partnership Authority and with the help of other federal government institutions that spend from their own budget , will spend more than 1 trillion rupees on Sindh over the course of three years, he said.

Umar then listed the main projects for which the Center has taken responsibility:

Water project K-IV Works on nullahs in Mehmoodabad, Orangi, Gujjar Nala Green line transport project – to be completed by September next year Over 6.5 billion rupees for Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) which supplies electricity to North Sindh Plus Rs5bn set aside for Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) which supplies electricity to South Sindh except Karachi. More than 8 billion allocated to the universities of Sindh. Reni Canal and Nai Gaj Canal. Small dams.

Speaking of Shah’s criticism of the neglect of highway projects, especially those of the National Highway Authority, Umar said he was “stunned” to read the same. “It would have been better for his party if he hadn’t mentioned any of this,” the minister said.

Umar said that when the PTI came to power, work on the Multan-Sukkur highway had already started and it was this government that completed the project, having invested 98 billion rupees in it “so that the province can to have its first real motorway project “.

Turning to the Sukkur-Hyderabad highway project, he said the board of the Public-Private Partnership Authority had given its approval, as had the Central Development Working Group (CDWP) and the Executive Committee. of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) last week. He is heading towards the auctions which will soon be over.

Umar said the federal government will invest a “very generous amount” of over Rs 200 billion for its completion.

The minister said that combined, the two projects mean an investment of 300 billion rupees “on the first highways in the history of Sindh”.

“Now I ask you, Chief Minister. Your party has ruled the province six times and ruled the country four times. More than 50 years have passed since he first took power. […] but I wish to tell the people of Sindh [PPP] has not spent a single rupee since then on a highway project.

“And they raise questions about the NHA highway projects,” he noted.

Umar said he wished to “assure the people of Sindh that Imran Khan is the prime minister of all Pakistan and does not engage in ethnic politics.”

“He takes into consideration all regions of Pakistan and that is why he announced two big development plans for Sindh. Standing in Sukkur, he had promised that within a month, the ground would be open for the projects announced by the Center, “said the Minister.

He added that he himself had recently visited various neighborhoods and that either the first projects were underway or were being inaugurated, such as a NADRA center.

The minister promised that a similar speed will be observed in all other projects promised by the Center.

Umar said that since the Pakistani Democratic Movement “collapsed”, the “fanciful dreams that [Shah] had to be prime minister may have been crushed “and so” in the past two weeks, you will notice that he resorted to ethnic politics and the use of the Sindh nationalism map, which people have had enough of hearing for the past 50 years “.

“They talk about the Punjab stealing water from Sindh or about us doing ethnic politics. [However], InshaAllah, the interests of the people of Sindh will be served and no one will be allowed to oppose it, “he promised.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos