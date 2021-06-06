China failed to destroy Dalai Lama institution, think tank experts say









ANI |

Update: 06 June 2021 20:48 IS

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): A New Delhi-based think tank, Law and Society Alliance, hosted a webinar on the ongoing issues regarding Tibet and China’s “attempts” to destroy the Dalai Lama institution.

During a roundtable on Saturday, experts spoke of “Communist China and its failure to destroy the institution of the Dalai Lama: lessons for the future”.

It has been nearly a decade since the 14th Dalai Lama gave up his political role and now the Tibetan central administration is playing that political role from Dharamshala, according to an official statement.

With the advanced age of the 14th Dalai Lama, China began to accelerate its tactics to intensify its control over Tibet and strengthen its influence over the Tibetan Buddhist community by interfering and manipulating the process of selecting the next Dalai Lama.

Speaking at the event, Thinlay Chukki, special delegate for human rights at the Tibet Office (Geneva), said the newly formed People’s Republic of China has taken control of Tibet as part of its expansionist program in the 1950s.

“Since then, China has constantly tried to destroy the institution of the Dalai Lama. China has constantly deployed an oppressive policy of sinicizing Buddhism. They tried to destroy the identity of the Tibetans and tried to convert it into a Chinese identity. said Chukki.

Speaking of the historical Tibetan institution, Chukki recalled that the Dalai Lama or the Dalai Lama institution has been responsible for ruling Tibet since 1642. “He has a history of 400 to 500 years of ruling Tibet. For China, the usurpation of powers from His Holiness the Dalai Lama marks the first step towards consolidating its power. “ On the impact of current China on Tibet, she added, “Since the elevation of President Xi Jinping, the ideological security concerns surrounding Tibet have been elevated to the level of national security concerns. China is trying to show the rest of China that Tibetan Buddhists, with their unique culture, language and identity, pose a threat to national security. “

She also revealed that the persecution of Buddhists is not only confined to China’s borders. A recent Freedom House report revealed that Tibetans, along with other minorities such as Uyghurs, have been victims of transnational oppression from China.

Another speaker, Tencho Gyatso, Acting Vice President and International Director of Outreach for the Washington DC-based International Campaign for Tibet, highlighted how deep the connection between the Tibetan people and the Dalai Lama is.

She revealed that the institution of the Dalai Lama was established in the 16th century and in the 17th century it gained political authority during the time of the great 5th Dalai Lama. “For the Tibetan people, the Dalai Lama is an earthly manifestation of Avalokiteshvara – the patron deity of Tibet. For the Tibetan people, the Dalai Lama is pure, compassionate and one who has been present for centuries, since the creation of Tibet. Tibetans believe that the first Buddhist king, dating from the 7th century, brought Buddhism from India to Tibet.

She added that China’s claim to Tibet is based on a bunch of lies because they have used a falsified historical narrative to give them a semblance of legitimacy and they have used power and authority to suppress true information and push their false story.

According to Gyatso, China painted a negative image of the Dalai Lama, a false narrative. “They tried to rewrite all the historical accounts of Tibet. The Chinese government calls the Dalai Lama “a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

“The CCP has rewritten and participated in mass cover-ups regarding Tibet. A prime example is how the Chinese government tried to erase the Tiananmen Square massacre as never happened, ”Gyatso said.

She then explained, “Despite the best efforts of the Chinese government, the bond between the Tibetan people and the Dalai Lama has grown stronger. The young Tibetan monks who were forced to grow up under the oppressive Chinese regime and never even saw the Dalai Lama, their allegiance and spiritual connection to him is incredible. “(ANI)







