VIDEO Jokowi wins, dismissal of former KPAI commissioner Sitti Hikmawatty is legally valid





WARTAKOTALIVE, JAKARTA – The disrespectful dismissal of Sitti Hikmawatty as a member of the KPAI was declared legally valid after the judges of the Jakarta State High Administrative Court (PTTUN) allowed President Joko Widodo’s appeal. Previously, Sitti Hikmawatty was removed from his post by Presidential Decree No.43 / P of 2020. This is linked to the controversial statement by Sitti Hikmawatty, who said that women who swim with men in swimming pools can get pregnant. The statement had gone viral and garnered ridicule from internet users in mid-2020. Sitti Hikmawatty then filed a lawsuit against President Jokowi’s disrespectful impeachment decision. Read also : Winner at PTUN then loser at PTTUN, Sitti Hikmawatty files an appeal for his dismissal from KPAI Read also : Jokowi wins PTTUN, legal dismissal of former KPAI commissioner Sitti Hikmawatty Read also : Women’s controversy controversial facts get KPAI reprimand for sexual exploitation The Jakarta State High Administrative Court (PTTUN) panel of judges upheld President Joko Widodo’s appeal against a lawsuit filed by the former commissioner of the Indonesian Child Welfare Commission (KPAI ) Sitti Hikmawatty. “Declare that the Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia No. 43 / P of 2020 dated April 24, 2020 is valid.” “Regarding the disrespectful dismissal of members of the Indonesian Child Welfare Commission for the period 2017-2022 on behalf of Dr Sitti Hikmawatty”, reads the PTTUN decision received Tribunnews, cited Saturday (5/6/2021). “Charging the costs of the case to the appellant / former claimant,” continued the sound of the verdict. Earn at PTUN In the PTUN trial, the judge accepted the arguments put forward by Sitti Hikmawatty’s team of lawyers. President Jokowi lost the case.







