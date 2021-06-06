NOTES FROM THE CITY: Another candidate for the youth vote





I guess the purpose of President Imamoli Rahmon of Tajikistan’s visit to Pakistan was different, but the highlight turned out to be that he had the same date of birth, to this day, of Imran Khan. Of course, Rakhmon might find it easier to admit that he was born in 1952 and therefore is 69 years old, but it’s not something Imran would be so keen to remind the public very often.

Rahmon is not really the first president of post-USSR Tajikistan. He did not come to power until after Tajikistan’s independence in 1992, but there is no evidence that he plays cricket, let alone mastered the art of bowling. However, if he replaced the leader of the Communist Party to whom the Soviets passed on, he was himself an apparatchik. He holds a degree in economics, which probably made him dear to SFOC Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is such a renowned economist that the business world made him talk some time ago about geoeconomics rather than on geopolitics. One problem is that Rahmon did his military service (compulsory in the former USSR) in the Soviet Navy. I suspect General Bajwa would be less than impressed to meet a sailor. By the way, Tajikistan is landlocked.

I wonder if Rahmon was inspired by Imran to go after the youth vote. He doesn’t seem like a person likely to do that, being built like a barrel and looking a bit like the character from a mafia movie who is with the Godfather when someone comes to tell him that Neri is sleeping with the fish.

Whatever he looks like, he certainly wins the election. He won 58 percent of the vote in 1992. He won 98 percent in 1999, 79 percent in 2006, was virtually unopposed in 2013 (as the opposition had boycotted) and 90 percent no later than October of this year. This means that while Imran was engaged in a political struggle, Rakhmon ruled his country. And get votes not just from young people, but from anyone.

Of course, there are pros and cons. For example, Rahmon seems to have married only once and have nine children. Two sons and seven daughters. Imrans, two wives later, brought him six stepchildren, three of each. If you include his two sons from his first marriage, which brings him to eight, but if you include the daughter his first wife adopted, you get nine.

Imran must admire Rahmon’s ease with the election, but he must be concerned about the reports of corruption swirling around his regime. I’m sure Imran with great difficulty restrains his supporters from sending the NAB, reminding them that the NAB would be ineffective, as Rakhmon was not an opponent of the PTI. In addition, the country’s main anti-corruption agency, the State Agency for Financial Control and Anti-Corruption Measures, is headed by Rahmons’ son, Rustom Emomali, who is not only the mayor of Dushanbe and president. of the Majlis, but also the designated successor of Rahmons. Recent constitutional changes have not only abolished the term limit for presidents, but also lowered the age of eligibility, making Rustom eligible to run. Truly a role model for Imran.

I am sure this is why we need electronic voting machines and electronic voting for Pakistanis overseas. To ensure that the elections have positive results. In this regard, electronic voting abroad will be particularly useful. Just as the voting here is conducted under the supervision of the military, perhaps we should have the electronic overseas voting carried out by the military attachés. We must never forget that the results must be in the national interest.

Still, the polls are a bit distant, and e-voting may be a bit further, requiring constitutional amendments that Imran might not manage in time. Instead, we are left to wonder about the weather. Temperatures were expected to soar. Well, that hasn’t happened yet. As a result, schools have not yet closed, even though June has started, and it looks like exams can take place. Online. Well we all know what that means. One of the victims of covid-19 appears to be the old fashioned way. The latest, I heard, is that kids are creating WhatsApp groups to consult with each other during exams.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos