Is the fanfic about Trump’s “reinstatement” really dangerous or just hilarious? (Spoiler: Yes)





Mike Lindell, the Minnesota pillow entrepreneur and enthusiastic promoter of electoral fraud conspiracy theories, seems to see himself as an advocate for truth and justice, fearless in the contempt and mockery of those who refuse to take him seriously. (A category that encompasses almost everyone in politics and the media, including many allies and supporters of Donald Trump.) Nothing about Lindell’s performance seems hypocritical, which is one of the things that sets him apart in an almost universal landscape of lies.

Lindell is probably the immediate source of the searing fantasy that Donald Trump will somehow be returned to power in August, thanks to a still unexplored method of defeating the presidential election because you really, really want it. (Lindell himself has tried tossing this imaginary box on the September road before, but true believers online have heard August, so it’s August.) Trump would have liked the sound of that, and why wouldn’t. it not? Then again, he also liked the idea of ​​buying Greenland, setting off nuclear bombs inside hurricanes and injecting bleach to kill the coronavirus.

It’s pretty disheartening, to begin with, that this delusional scenario, obviously whispered in the gloomy ex-president’s ear by a pillow seller, has produced a whole wave of reporting about what Trump thinks and why he thinks it. (a field of inquiry, evocative of Nietzsche’s maxim on gazing into the abyss). I’m not quite sure what term to apply to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who kicked off this silly meta-news cycle with a totally sourceless tweet about what Trump is supposed to say or believe, but never deigned. write a real article making this claim. . “Bullshit” and “chickenshit” are two words that come to mind.

Now that various Trumpist ghouls, ranging from former Moonbat General Michael Flynn to seemingly undead lawyer Sidney Powell to the drunken wombat and self-proclaimed Leninist known as Steve Bannon, are perhaps a little bicurous about With an extra-constitutional August “reinstatement”, we are faced with a bigger problem than sheer stupidity and the desperate dependence on Trump of the mainstream media. How seriously do we need to take this? Of course, a reinstatement in August is absurd, but it also seemed absurd that Trump and his allies were seriously trying to block pro forma certification of electoral votes on January 6. incite or inspire another violent uprising?

I think the only clear answer is that, as usual in TrumpWorld, there is no clear answer: the August fantasy is both whimsical and hopeful, an impossible dream that can just be. filled with enough hot air to become a terrifying IRL parade float. How seriously you take the threat is in large part a measure of how you assess what is threatened, i.e. our so-called democracy, which even Joe Biden and the Democrats after years of denial aggressively merry were recently forced to admit that it was not working. all good.

One overlooked but important question that may shed light on this murky narrative is how and why the aforementioned Mike Lindell, who was literally 86 years old in the White House in the dying days of the Trump regime, allegedly for proposing an attempted coup too extreme state. for Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Presidential Advisor Pat Cipollone have made their way to the center of the Trumpian fantasy. At the most basic level, it’s no mystery: The problem with Lindell, from the perspective of blatantly cynical right-wing agents like Meadows and Cipollone, is precisely the sincerity and seriousness I mentioned above.

Mike Lindell is a brand. Indeed, it is a leading brand, a real whale, in one of the biggest crooks in the long history of the drift of the American right. There is a sucker born every minute, PT Barnum would have said, but some of them are made by themselves. Inner-circle Trumpian sages like Meadows and Cipollone surely weren’t opposed to organizing a pseudo-legalist coup to overthrow the elections (as the record increasingly shows), but they had to keep it some way. little in the realm of we are just-following-the-deniability plausible-rules. Specifically, they weren’t going to hand over any aspect of planning their coup to a guy from Mankato who got rich (and, honestly, not that rich) by setting up a BOGO pillow scam on the internet, and which they knew for sure was the subject of a shakedown supported by people like them.

Exactly how many millions of Lindell’s bedding fortune were diverted to Diamond & Silk, Dinesh D’Souza, “Sheriff” David Clarke and an assortment of other self-proclaimed scammers, barkers and geniuses from the canvas basement. The spider of the pundit-and-class consultant all undoubtedly assuring him that his great moment of vindication is just above the horizon is an enigma. But if MyPillow Guy was the tragicomic protagonist of a satirical novel by Sinclair Lewis or Jonathan Franzen or, say, a high-profile Netflix series starring Joaquin Phoenix or Christian Bale at this point in the narrative, we would understand that that is. was not going to end well.

As I observed in a previous article on “Absolute Proof”, his inconsistent two hour “docu-film” or his pseudo-news show or whatever, the most telling illusion of Lindell is the cheerful confidence of the seller that sooner or later we will all agree with him. He takes turns baffling and blaming the media and the judiciary, which refused to engage in his elaborate and contradictory fables about the myriad of ways the 2020 election was corrupted.

This state of affairs, Lindell seems to believe, cannot last. He lost his temper with Salon reporter Zachary Petrizzo last week, but in a context that felt more like deserved exasperation than outright bile: he can’t understand why Zach (and all the other “terrible, horrible” non-OANN reporters talking to him) failing to report the truth about this all-time-beating story, which Mike himself can’t exactly explain in a linear fashion except to insist that the truth is there.

Unlike the ex-president he worships (and pretty much everyone around him), Lindell strongly prefers the sunny side of the street. He does not live in a “post-truth” universe where reality is what the Leader says it is. He believes in the truth and knows he has had glimpses of it, and is convinced that at the end of days it will set us all free. In the end, he is an optimist, even a utopian (terms that Donald Trump’s best friend, if he had one, would never apply to him). That’s not to say that Lindell isn’t dangerous, on the contrary, as the history of utopian dreams gone bad should show. But in politics, that makes him an outcast, not to mention an object of pity and contempt for the deeply cynical Republican politicians he tries to infiltrate.

Consider Lindell’s latest indecipherable video collage, posted on her Frank website (one that never quite became a social media platform), which is called “Absolutely 9-0.” This refers to his oft-asserted belief that once the right evidence is gathered in the right way (presumably by him), we will all tentatively admit that we were had and the Supreme Court will vote unanimously to overturn the elections. 2020 and bring Donald Trump back to the White House.

Don’t even bother to protest that there is no conceivable legal or constitutional way to do this. As a counter-argument, this is roughly equivalent to telling an eight-year-old who believes in Santa that the physics of reindeer theft doesn’t make sense. Stop and think about the math: Lindell believes, or pretends to believe, that in the near future Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor (and of course the other six judges) will accept the inexorable logic of his arguments and vote to “restore” the Trump regime. There will be no more partisan division and mutual recrimination. The lion will lie down with the lamb and we who were so very, very bad about so many things will be humbled and repentant. And generously forgiven, I guess, in Mike Lindell’s imagination.

The only conclusion I can draw here is that, as Trump sinks further into post-presidential isolation and weirdness, simultaneously the dominant figure in the Republican Party and Old Man Shouting at Cloud and professional tough men like Meadows and Cipollone move away to higher paying gigs, fanatics and lunatics like Lindell and Michael Flynn (who are very different cases) have moved closer to the throne of the prince in exile.

The long-term effects of this lunecalfrenaissance are impossible to assess from here. Trump will not return to power in August, and any attempt to make it happen on the far right, while perhaps extremely unpleasant at the time, will seem even more blind and pathetic than Mike Lindell. But another seed has been planted, and its seeds will serve to further justify Republicans’ widespread and more or less legal campaign to subvert, undermine, and reshape electoral democracy to suit their needs. Trump himself could become increasingly irrelevant or could stage an even more grotesque comeback than his initial rise to power. This question, at least no doubt, is not so important.

Either way, we have arrived at the situation predicted by sociologist C. Wright Mills over 60 years ago, when he wrote that “the men and women of mass society”, now “driven by forces that they can neither understand nor govern ”, would come to feel“ aimless at a time when they are powerless ”. Mills concluded: “At the end of this road there is totalitarianism. This is the utopian end point that Mike Lindell aspires to achieve.

