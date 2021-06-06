Boris Johnson urged to postpone Chris Whitty’s knight title until after Covid investigation





Boris Johnson has been urged not to award the knighthood to Professor Chris Whitty ahead of the investigation into the government’s handling of the coronavirus. Professor Whitty, the chief medical officer, has been widely tipped for a gong in the New Year’s Honors or the Queens Birthday Honors, which will be awarded this weekend. Kate Bingham, who chaired Britain’s vaccine task force, will receive the title of lady, the Telegraph revealed on Sunday. At least eight petitions to parliament have been created calling for Professor Whitty to be made a knight of the kingdom, but have been rejected because MPs do not have the power to award them. Earlier reports suggest the PM is in favor of knighting Professor Whitty, but Tory MPs say any decision should be delayed until his advice can be considered by a statutory inquiry into the government’s response to the virus . Downing Street has repeatedly declined to name a date on which the investigation could begin, which could push any potential honor for the chief medical officer into 2022 or 2023. Andrew Bridgen, the Conservative MP, said: I think we should wait for the investigation. I think the science advisers have completely underestimated the damage the lockdowns are doing to our society and we’re going to have to sort it out. Another Tory MP added: I don’t think it would be appropriate at this very moment to give Chris Whitty a knighthood. “We should wait until a time when we can determine with some degree of confidence whether his advice has been effective or not. Others said Professor Whitty was almost certain to receive a knight’s title and called for it to be awarded sooner. Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who himself has been knighted in the 2020 New Years honors for political and public service, said: I’m very happy he’s getting one. If the going gets tough, if he wants to get it, do it. Professor Whitty already holds a lesser honor – the Companion of the Order of the Bath – for his services to tropical medicine in the UK and Africa following the Ebola crisis.

