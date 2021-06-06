Opposition criticism of government performance baseless: Gill – Pakistan





Posted on Jun 06, 2021

Opposition criticisms of government performance baseless: Gill

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant (SAPM) for political communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill, said on Sunday that opposition parties’ criticisms of the government’s performance were unfounded as Pakistan won henceforth successes on various levels and in all its economic aspects. the indicators showed an upward trend.

He was addressing a press conference here at the PID office, while MPA Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and PTI Punjab Deputy Central Information Secretary Asim Shaukat Ali also accompanied him.

Gill added that parties accusing the PTI of having no jurisdiction to run the affairs of state had bankrupted the country because of their plunder and plunder of the national chessboard and resources during their tenure. to the government.

He recalled that in 2013, the PML-N inherited a current account deficit (CAD) of USD 20,000 and USD 25,000 in export earnings, but at the end of its government mandate in 2018, the country’s DAC had increased dramatically and export earnings fell to its lowest. level.

In addition, the PML-N claiming to have the best abilities to run the government had reduced the country’s foreign exchange reserves from $ 18 billion to $ 9 billion just because of its ill-conceived, self-interest-centric economic policies.

SAPM mentioned that although PTI inherited an endangered economy and a crumbling governance system, it had managed to increase foreign exchange reserves from USD 9 billion to USD 23 billion, while exports increased by 13.5% with a total volume of export earnings of 21.5 USD. billion today.

The dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had a clear vision and better knowledge of when and where to launch which project in which sector for a global boost to the economy.

Since agriculture and animal husbandry were essential to the rural economy, the Prime Minister launched various initiatives and gave incentives to the agricultural sector, and today farmers were getting a better price for their crops.

The government was also developing a livestock development plan, while the construction sector was also growing rapidly thanks to the effective policies of the PTI government, he added.

Dr Shahbaz Gill revealed that in May 2021, the sales volume of petroleum products was 1,692,000 tons with 762,000 tons of diesel, 730,000 tons of gasoline and 200,000 tons of kerosene, light diesel , etc. the history of Pakistan.

He argued that the biggest sale of petroleum products proved that the country’s economy was on the growth side, as POL products (petroleum, petroleum and lubricants) were used in the automotive, transportation, transportation, and other industries. industrial, agricultural and other.

He said the PML-N leadership was “on silent mode” even in June, the budget era when the opposition was supposed to give the Treasury banks a hard time, but the opposition had no reason. to oppose the government which was very serious for the development of the country and the upliftment of the poor segments of the society and taking corrective and effective measures to eliminate all the weaknesses of the system in order to improve the delivery of public services.

Dr Gill added that the government of Punjab was preparing master plans for major cities with 34 million inhabitants, seven intermediate cities with 25 million inhabitants and 16 large cities with five million inhabitants, drawing up this master plan of Multan was 100 percent complete, while 25 and 15 percent progress was made on the Gujranwala and Rawalpindi master plans, respectively, and those plans would be completed in December 2021. Likewise,

15 percent of the work done so far on the Lahore master plan which would be completed early next year and the 95 percent master plan developed for Faisalabad and efforts were being made to complete it by the next year. end of this month.

Lahore’s water table had declined and the exponential growth of the capital of Punjab had turned 13% of agricultural land into concrete structures, while the Ravi River was turned into a pond due to the apathy of the previous government which resulted in serious environmental problems and health risks, he maintained.

From day one, the PTI government paid more attention to environmental issues and initiated many projects to restore a clean and green environment and also actively worked on the Ravi Riverfront urban development project to save the ecosystem of Lahore.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would never compromise on principle and believed in the general responsibility of the corrupt.

