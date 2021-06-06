Politics
Feeling insulted, says cartoonist Manjul as experts question Modi’s government request on Twitter
Text size:
New Delhi: Popular cartoonist Manjul told ThePrint he was insulted to have been branded a violator of Indian law, while speaking out about the controversy surrounding the notice he received from Twitter India.
Twitter India had sent the cartoonist a letter early Friday, informing him of a request he had received from Indian law enforcement regarding his alias, @MANJULtoons, which allegedly violated Indian law (s).
The letter further stated that although Twitter India took no action on the reported content, it gave Manjul an opportunity to assess the (law enforcement) request and, if he so wished, to take appropriate action to protect its interests.
I was initially surprised to see the mail which, according to the details, was mailed to me at 1:30 am on Friday. I wondered if I had committed an illegal act, Manjul told ThePrint. I first checked whether the mail had been sent by Twitter India or not. After confirming their URL, I then checked my cartoons. The whole episode of calling myself an offender left me feeling insulted and that’s why I posted the mail on my Twitter account.
The cartoonist added that he was intrigued by the mail because the notice did not disclose the name of the law enforcement agency that made the request to Twitter, nor did it specify the law under which the social media platform had been urged to take action against him. Twitter handle. It is even silent on which cartoons of Manjuls are offensive or in violation of the law.
From the contents of the mail, it appears the agency that wrote to Twitter is having issues with my nickname, Manjul said.
In his recent cartoons, Manjul had sought underline the devastation caused by the second wave of Covid and the slowness of the vaccination campaign, in addition to digging into the elections held amid the devastating pandemic.
Twitter’s notice was all the rage on social media, with some accusing Narendra Modi’s government of being dictatorial.
If the opinion is at the request of the government, it shows how intolerable it has become, Manjul said, adding that he sees it as an attack on creative expression, falling within the scope of freedom of expression. and expression.
He added that cartoonists trained in the traditional medium know their limits and limitations. Although social media has blurred these boundaries, we still maintain them and try not to breach them, Manjul explained.
His cartoons, he added, express concern over a grim situation with a touch of humor. I don’t see why a government should be bothered by them, Manjul said.
Senior designer Ajit Ninan declined to comment on Manjuls’ drawings or the Twitter notice, but added that the current situation is quite tense for a designer.
The leaders of the two main national parties have approached me in the past asking me to share my drawings of them with them, he recalls.
Ninan, however, felt that sometimes cartoons on social media go a little too far, and advised cartoonists to think ethically before posting them.
ThePrint reached out to the spokesperson for the Union’s Information and Technology Ministry for comment, but was only answered when the report was released. Likewise, an email to Twitter India also went unanswered. This copy will be updated once a formal response is received.
Read also :Why Twitter removed the blue check mark on the VP and Heads RSS accounts, to restore it later
Experts question legality of government request
Experts ThePrint spoke to questioned the legality of the request for two reasons.
They said it was a violation of cartoonists’ right to freedom of speech and expression and secondly, it was too broad and vague.
They even found fault with Twitter’s decision to forward such a request to Manjul, saying the microblogging platform should now take a stand on citizens’ free speech.
According to legal experts, there are several historical judgments supporting an artist’s creative freedom and the Manjuls case is outright covered. In addition, the Information Technology Act, under which an intermediary (in this case Twitter) can be asked to remove objectionable post or content from its platform, requires the review to highlight the alleged illegal publication.
Section 69A of the Computer Law of 2000 authorizes the Center to block public access to an intermediary in the interests of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the defense of India, the state security, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or to prevent incitement to the commission of any offense recognized above. The procedure for acting under this section is listed in the IT rules.
Senior Supreme Court attorney Gopal Sankaranarayanan said that by sending a notice to Manjul, Twitter appears to have done due diligence, thus protecting itself from legal action.
It appears Twitter did not provide him with a copy of the request he received from law enforcement. Thus, the Twitter mail of the designer is not enough, explained the lawyer. If anyone objects to the content uploaded by me, I have the right to know the objectionable message and under what law it should be removed.
The Manjuls cartoons, in substance, do not even constitute an exception under the restriction clause of Article 19 (1) (a) of the right to freedom of speech and expression which gives the forces of the ‘order a reason to remove content that may incite or cause public order problems, according to computer expert and senior lawyer Vivek Sood.
There are historical judgments in favor of the right of artists to creative expressions. Cartoons should be encouraged and enjoyed, it comes under the right to freedom of speech and expression, he said.
Sood added that it was not correct for the middleman to push Manjul to take legal action, rather that Twitter should defend free speech.
Senior lawyer Sanjay Hegde, who is disputing a case against Twitter after Twitter blocked him, echoed the view.
Twitter is called upon to take a stand on how long it will continue to defend free speech against an increasingly censored government, he said. Twitter would be well within its rights to demand a court order regarding specific content, rather than simply accessing a government notice to remove the cartoonist’s platform.
(Edited by Arun Prashanth)
Read also : Want to undo that angry, drunken tweet? Now you can, with a paid Twitter subscription
Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram
Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it
India needs free, fair, uninhibited and questioning journalism even more as it faces multiple crises.
But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.
ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. Supporting journalism of this quality requires smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.
Support our journalism
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit