Feeling insulted, says cartoonist Manjul as experts question Modi’s government request on Twitter

New Delhi: Popular cartoonist Manjul told ThePrint he was insulted to have been branded a violator of Indian law, while speaking out about the controversy surrounding the notice he received from Twitter India.

Twitter India had sent the cartoonist a letter early Friday, informing him of a request he had received from Indian law enforcement regarding his alias, @MANJULtoons, which allegedly violated Indian law (s).

The letter further stated that although Twitter India took no action on the reported content, it gave Manjul an opportunity to assess the (law enforcement) request and, if he so wished, to take appropriate action to protect its interests.

I was initially surprised to see the mail which, according to the details, was mailed to me at 1:30 am on Friday. I wondered if I had committed an illegal act, Manjul told ThePrint. I first checked whether the mail had been sent by Twitter India or not. After confirming their URL, I then checked my cartoons. The whole episode of calling myself an offender left me feeling insulted and that’s why I posted the mail on my Twitter account.

The cartoonist added that he was intrigued by the mail because the notice did not disclose the name of the law enforcement agency that made the request to Twitter, nor did it specify the law under which the social media platform had been urged to take action against him. Twitter handle. It is even silent on which cartoons of Manjuls are offensive or in violation of the law.

From the contents of the mail, it appears the agency that wrote to Twitter is having issues with my nickname, Manjul said.

In his recent cartoons, Manjul had sought underline the devastation caused by the second wave of Covid and the slowness of the vaccination campaign, in addition to digging into the elections held amid the devastating pandemic.

Twitter’s notice was all the rage on social media, with some accusing Narendra Modi’s government of being dictatorial.

If the opinion is at the request of the government, it shows how intolerable it has become, Manjul said, adding that he sees it as an attack on creative expression, falling within the scope of freedom of expression. and expression.

He added that cartoonists trained in the traditional medium know their limits and limitations. Although social media has blurred these boundaries, we still maintain them and try not to breach them, Manjul explained.

His cartoons, he added, express concern over a grim situation with a touch of humor. I don’t see why a government should be bothered by them, Manjul said.

Senior designer Ajit Ninan declined to comment on Manjuls’ drawings or the Twitter notice, but added that the current situation is quite tense for a designer.

The leaders of the two main national parties have approached me in the past asking me to share my drawings of them with them, he recalls.

Ninan, however, felt that sometimes cartoons on social media go a little too far, and advised cartoonists to think ethically before posting them.

ThePrint reached out to the spokesperson for the Union’s Information and Technology Ministry for comment, but was only answered when the report was released. Likewise, an email to Twitter India also went unanswered. This copy will be updated once a formal response is received.

Experts question legality of government request

Experts ThePrint spoke to questioned the legality of the request for two reasons.

They said it was a violation of cartoonists’ right to freedom of speech and expression and secondly, it was too broad and vague.

They even found fault with Twitter’s decision to forward such a request to Manjul, saying the microblogging platform should now take a stand on citizens’ free speech.

According to legal experts, there are several historical judgments supporting an artist’s creative freedom and the Manjuls case is outright covered. In addition, the Information Technology Act, under which an intermediary (in this case Twitter) can be asked to remove objectionable post or content from its platform, requires the review to highlight the alleged illegal publication.

Section 69A of the Computer Law of 2000 authorizes the Center to block public access to an intermediary in the interests of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the defense of India, the state security, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or to prevent incitement to the commission of any offense recognized above. The procedure for acting under this section is listed in the IT rules.

Senior Supreme Court attorney Gopal Sankaranarayanan said that by sending a notice to Manjul, Twitter appears to have done due diligence, thus protecting itself from legal action.

It appears Twitter did not provide him with a copy of the request he received from law enforcement. Thus, the Twitter mail of the designer is not enough, explained the lawyer. If anyone objects to the content uploaded by me, I have the right to know the objectionable message and under what law it should be removed.

The Manjuls cartoons, in substance, do not even constitute an exception under the restriction clause of Article 19 (1) (a) of the right to freedom of speech and expression which gives the forces of the ‘order a reason to remove content that may incite or cause public order problems, according to computer expert and senior lawyer Vivek Sood.

There are historical judgments in favor of the right of artists to creative expressions. Cartoons should be encouraged and enjoyed, it comes under the right to freedom of speech and expression, he said.

Sood added that it was not correct for the middleman to push Manjul to take legal action, rather that Twitter should defend free speech.

Senior lawyer Sanjay Hegde, who is disputing a case against Twitter after Twitter blocked him, echoed the view.

Twitter is called upon to take a stand on how long it will continue to defend free speech against an increasingly censored government, he said. Twitter would be well within its rights to demand a court order regarding specific content, rather than simply accessing a government notice to remove the cartoonist’s platform.

(Edited by Arun Prashanth)

