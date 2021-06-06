Trump has landed on the GOP governor of Georgia. But Brian Kemp is still standing.





Kemps standing with the base has improbably improved, according to interviews with more than 30 party officials, strategists and activists here. And in its partial rehabilitation, the product of a relentless focus on so-called electoral integrity issues and cultural war staples to excite the Kemp base may serve as a model for dozens of Republicans elsewhere who have incurred public anger. of Trump and seek to regain their reputation. with the Republicans at home.

Kemps’s fate looms particularly in Georgia, a swing state where Trump was not only defeated by Joe Biden, but saw Republicans lose both seats in the U.S. Senate in the January runoff election. Fearing that Trump’s frequent criticism of Kemp could lead to a damaging primary and lower Republican turnout in a close general election, potentially rematch with Democrat Stacey Abrams, several Georgia-based Republicans and Republicans with ties to the state have privately called on Trump to hold back, according to several sources familiar with the conversations.

I think he wins [next years GOP primary] with 65.70 percent of the vote, Robert Lee, a Georgia-based Republican strategist, said in a crowded room shortly after Kemp’s speech on Saturday afternoon.

This widely shared assessment here is one that Trump-puffed-up Republicans elsewhere could learn from. Earlier this year, Kemps’ polls had fallen, GOP activists in several counties berated him, and it was not clear whether the governor, running for his second term next year, could even survive a challenge. main.

On Saturday, Kemp was greeted with a section of cheers to rival the boos. Then he lingered for several hours in convention halls shaking hands and posing for pictures.

Clint Day, a former state senator who just a few months ago was much more pessimistic about Kemps’s prospects, said: I think he could be re-elected.

The immediate cause of the improved status of Kemp is the controversial voting law championed by Kemp, which, among other restrictions, makes postal voting more difficult. The signing in March not only reaffirmed his conservative credentials on access to the vote, but made him a central figure in the GOP’s war on the issue with Democrats and American business.

Joel Allen, a party official in suburban Atlanta, 6th Congressional District, said Kemp had really done himself a favor with SB 202, referring to the voting bill.

And while Republicans may have been disappointed with Kemp, they got a common foil in Major League Baseball, which announced he would move his All-Star Game out of Atlanta to protest the legislation. The convictions of two Georgia-based companies, Coca-Cola and Delta, gave Kemp another platform to fight perceived excesses of business and the left.

Kemp has also directly inserted itself into the GOP’s broader culture wars. In fundraising calls for the past few weeks, he has addressed key wedge issues, claiming that critical race theory has NO PLACE in our classrooms in Georgia, while pillorying the cancellation of culture and nonsense of Defund the Police in Liberal strongholds and with Democrats in Washington, DC

Meanwhile, the governor significantly eased restrictions on coronaviruses in the state, while issuing an executive order late last month banning state agencies from requiring Covid-19 vaccine passports.

In April, Kemps’ approval rating among Georgia Republicans had climbed 15 percentage points from its post-election low, according to Morning Consult, to 74%. The campaign’s internal polls also showed an improvement from the start of this year.

I’m in a much better position than what the media wants to tell people, Kemp said on Saturday, while declining to comment.

At a rally at Westin Jekyll Island on Friday night, Vernon Jones, a former Democratic Republican turned Trump supporter who is so far Kemp’s most prominent opponent, called Kemp a RINO, and Jones supporters were among the loudest booing Kemp the next day. Debbie Dooley, a founder of the Tea Party movement in Atlanta that supports Jones, called him Georgia’s Donald Trump, and a vocal contingent of Jones supporters gathered around him in convention halls.

But Jones’ own history as a Democrat, in addition to the opposition’s rich research record on him, is baffling to many Republicans in the state.

If his opponents are Vernon Jones, I think Brian Kemps will be the candidate, said Jay Williams, a Georgia-based Republican strategist. He’s a former Democrat, the man Vernon Jones is the crazy uncle we’ve known for a long time.

The problem for the GOP, said Donna Rowe, a Cobb County party official in suburban Atlanta, is that we eat ours in the primary.

We were still going to win it, but it will be a bloodbath, she said.

Kemp isn’t out of the woods with the base yet, Allen said. This was evident in the cacophony of boos he received during his remarks at the convention, a rally that typically attracts the states’ most ardent activists. The convention, one of the busiest in state history, brought together many first-time delegates who joined the convention in large part because they believe the lie that the election was stolen to Trump.

Yet even among this far-right audience, Kemp fared better than some other Georgian elected officials who refuted Trump’s baseless accusations of widespread electoral fraud. One of them, Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, who along with Raffensperger did not attend the convention, recently announced that he would not be running again. Another, Attorney General Chris Carr, was nearly overwhelmed by boos when he addressed the crowd on Friday.

Raffensperger, however, saw the worst, he not only repudiated Trump’s claims that the election was stolen, but he was also closer in his office to the ballot count than Kemp. One of Raffensperger’s main opponents, David Belle Isle, the former mayor of Alpharetta whom Raffensperger beat in a second round in 2018 for the nomination, handed out literature at the convention depicting Raffensperger with horns of devil on the head. Representative Jody Hice, who has championed Trump’s efforts to overthrow the election and is running with his approval, handed out boot pins that read Boot Brad.

The state party overwhelmingly passed a resolution on Saturday to censor Raffensperger.

Bruce Thompson, a Georgia state senator who asked for additional reviews of the November election, said Raffensperger is done. But he said the math surrounding Kemp has changed.

While the base is still pissed off, he said, Kemp handled this as well as he could, in regards to the pandemic and opening up to us, as governor Brian has done a good job since the past. elections with the economy and the company / signature of SB 202 And it crosses the state.

It is a formula that is not lost on Republicans who angered Trump in other states. In Arizona, Governor Doug Ducey, also vilified by Trump and censored by Republicans in his state, applauded Tories when he issued an executive order in April banning the use of certain vaccine passports.

Much like with Ducey, Trump ridiculed Kemp as RINO at the height of their post-election feud, when the former president pledged to campaign against Kemp in 2022. Until April, Trump claimed that Kemp had yielded to the radical left. woke up the crowd. He said he was ashamed of supporting Kemp in 2018.

But the governors’ rebound could limit Trump’s options in the state. Former Rep. Doug Collins, a Trump ally, said in April he would not run for governor after Trump nominated him as a potential candidate.

If Brian Kemp keeps doing what he does which is election laws spend another session with Dems saying he’s a terrible person, Williams said, I think he’s probably a very big problem far from securing his appointment.

