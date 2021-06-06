Rally, demonstration organized in Karachi against land grabbing in Sindh





ANI | Updated: 07 Jun 2021 1:46 am IST

Karachi [Pakistan], June 7 (ANI): A rally and protests were held in Karachi on Sunday against the grabbing of land in Sindh by the government led by Imran Khan in the name of development by the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM). The JSFM organized the rally in support of the Sindh Action Committee’s protest appeal against the city of Bahria, the Defense Housing Authority (DHA) and other megaprojects in Sindh. Thanks to DHA, Island Megaprojects, Coastal Belt Projects, Pakistan Army Cantonment Development, and other Bahria megaprojects, the Punjabi settlement is on the agenda to merge the Sindh in the Greater Punjab plan, the JFSM said in a press release. JSFM leaders condemned the occupation of Sindh in the name of development. On the occasion, the leaders said, “We are the heirs of every square inch of Sindh and we know how to protect the motherland.” The organizers of the central body of JSFM, via a video call under the chairmanship of chief organizer Zafar Sahito, discussed the issue of the occupation of Sindh. and decided to continue the struggle for the freedom of Sindhudesh and against the oppression of the Pakistani government in the name of development. During the meeting, leaders warned of total resistance by condemning the occupation of the ancient river and villages of Kohistan by Malik Raiz and the Sindh government. Malik Riaz Hussain is a Pakistani business tycoon who is the founder of Bahria Town, the largest privately held real estate development company in Asia. Name of megaprojects, it is about a strategy of occupation of Punjab on Sindh “, one reads in the press release.

“We will never allow the destruction of the villages of Kohistan and the exploitation of our resources in the ancient villages of Gopa Town, Kathor, Moiida Dam and Panhwar Mountains. Malik Raiz, Civilian Puppet of the Pakistani army with the help of the feudal government of Sindh launched its strategy of occupation of Sindh, on the last day its armed men came with police, rangers and heavy machinery to destroy the old residences and historic houses of Sindhi people in the Kohistan region of Sindh, “the statement read. JSFM leaders said that as part of a plot from Karachi to Kashmor, Bahria Town, DHA City and other megaprojects have been launched to convert the Sindhi people into a minority on behalf of Pakistan. The original mastermind is Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and all plans are made at Headquarters (GHQ). They said all sons and daughters conscious nts and loyalists associated with every faction of the Sindhi nation should think seriously against the imperialism of the Punjab. In the present situation, if the Sindhi people have not organized themselves then no one can prevent them from being wiped out. On occasion, the central leaders of JSFM have warned to launch a resistance. They condemned the imperialist psyche of the Pakistani establishment for the forced occupation of the villages of Dams, Moiadans, Gabol, Kathor and Panhwars and the mountainous terrain of Kohistan. They said that there is a saying in Sindhi that the gold earring, which hurts the ears, should not be worn, but throwing it away is better to protect us from further injury. “Therefore, we believe that in the name of development, these megaprojects are dangerous for the Sindhi people because we are afraid of becoming a minority in our own land, Sindh. Warning was given by the JSFM that we would not allow in any way. way the occupation of our historic homeland in the name of the so-called development of Punjab imperialism, and that the Sindhi nation would not withdraw from the graves of our ancestors who are buried in the mountains of Kohistan cemeteries, ”the statement said. Meanwhile, JSFM founder Zafar Sahito said, “Pakistan’s controlled electronic and print media are continually ignoring secular Sindhi, they are treating us unfairly, which is a crime, this must be stopped immediately.” He added that the land of Sindh belongs only to the Sindhi people. “Our land is not for sale to foreigners, especially to China. Any mega project in Sindh will be seen as a Pakistani attack on Sindh to convert the Sindhi people into a minority in our own land. “The leaders reiterated that JSFM would soon announce a bitter struggle to end all imperialist conspiracies against Sindh and will work for a permanent solution to these problems. They also called on world leaders of civilized countries and the United Nations to help them save the historic secular nation of Sindhi. (ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos