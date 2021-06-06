Politics
Investigating the roots of the coronavirus
Since the start of last year, many experts have expressed fear that the coronavirus, which has wreaked havoc on us, could come from a laboratory. But we haven’t paid much attention to what many have called conspiracy theories. Last week, United States President Joe Biden ordered intelligence officials to submit an investigative report on the matter within 90 days, completely changing the narrative.
Prior to that, former US President Donald Trump had also expressed fears that the virus was unnatural but, given its character, people did not take it seriously enough. But, even then, many scientists, including Nobel Prize-winning virologists as well as military experts, voiced similar concerns in Australia, the UK and France, among other countries. All of this suggests that there is an urgent need for a thorough background investigation for the virus.
The Wuhan P-4 laboratory where the virus is believed to originate is run by scientists from the Chinese Air Force. A major general directs the establishment. China began recruiting scientists to its military in 2015, a pivotal year in Sino-US relations. At that time, Chinese officials told their American counterparts that since their defense system was comparable to that of the United States, China deserved to be treated equally.
The then president, Barack Obama, would have been unhappy with this assertion. An Australian report from this period claimed that the Chinese Defense Ministry said World War III would be fought and won using biological weapons. This report carries a certain credibility since it is during this period that China would have prepared certain military divisions to deal with biological weapons.
U.S. intelligence agencies say that in November 2019, three scientists from the Wuhan Institute of Virology were infected with the virus. It was not until December that the Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO). It is also questioned why Chinese President Xi Jinping restricted all internal movement in the country at that time, but did not place any restrictions on international flights and sea travel. Through these routes, the virus has spread across the world.
Another question is what prompted China to start using RT-PCR testing in hospitals in January 2020. Was it already prepared for the virus? The speed at which China has brought the pandemic under control is astounding. As the world grapples with the virus, China is on the road to recovery. It is the only large country in the world where the annual budget is not in the red. Today, it would appear that biological weapons have replaced nuclear weapons as the currency determining a nation’s superpower status.
China has been behaving like a great economic and military superpower for some time now. In 2001, former US President George W Bush projected him as his country’s greatest rival. If it hadn’t been for September 11 that same year, the United States and China might have started the battle for supremacy in earnest. For several years after September 11, the United States was preoccupied with its fight against terrorism, putting most other issues on the back burner. This is why the help Wuhan scientists continued to get from many Western countries, including the United States, has gone largely unnoticed. Most of them couldn’t have known that they might have helped create a virus that would one day bring the world to its knees.
But all this knowledge must be pursued with great caution. Every calamity or natural disaster brings in its wake a multitude of conspiracy theories. It is therefore imperative that we conduct a thorough and scientific investigation into all allegations. It should be remembered that in the first decade of this century the United States, supported by its allies, destroyed much of Iraq on the grounds that it was in possession of weapons of mass destruction. , an assertion which has not been confirmed in view of the facts. The world has paid the price, and the United States has become needlessly embroiled in a war that ultimately yielded no results but forever changed the geopolitical map.
China is not Iraq. It is the second world power in all areas. Before taking any action, Western countries should objectively examine all the claims that have been put forward. China’s record in investigative cooperation is uneven. China allowed the WHO team to enter the country 10 months after the outbreak. However, the team was not allowed to visit the Wuhan lab and was able to study little more than the effect of wet markets on viruses. This stubbornness of the Chinese authorities is inexplicable and counterproductive.
Given China’s opacity on the coronavirus pandemic, a subject that concerns us all and has cost us dearly, we must ask ourselves a chilling question. Are we heading for a new cold war or something much more dangerous?
Shashi Shekhar is Editor-in-Chief, Hindustan
Opinions expressed are personal
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]