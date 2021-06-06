Investigating the roots of the coronavirus

Since the start of last year, many experts have expressed fear that the coronavirus, which has wreaked havoc on us, could come from a laboratory. But we haven’t paid much attention to what many have called conspiracy theories. Last week, United States President Joe Biden ordered intelligence officials to submit an investigative report on the matter within 90 days, completely changing the narrative.

Prior to that, former US President Donald Trump had also expressed fears that the virus was unnatural but, given its character, people did not take it seriously enough. But, even then, many scientists, including Nobel Prize-winning virologists as well as military experts, voiced similar concerns in Australia, the UK and France, among other countries. All of this suggests that there is an urgent need for a thorough background investigation for the virus.

The Wuhan P-4 laboratory where the virus is believed to originate is run by scientists from the Chinese Air Force. A major general directs the establishment. China began recruiting scientists to its military in 2015, a pivotal year in Sino-US relations. At that time, Chinese officials told their American counterparts that since their defense system was comparable to that of the United States, China deserved to be treated equally.

The then president, Barack Obama, would have been unhappy with this assertion. An Australian report from this period claimed that the Chinese Defense Ministry said World War III would be fought and won using biological weapons. This report carries a certain credibility since it is during this period that China would have prepared certain military divisions to deal with biological weapons.

U.S. intelligence agencies say that in November 2019, three scientists from the Wuhan Institute of Virology were infected with the virus. It was not until December that the Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO). It is also questioned why Chinese President Xi Jinping restricted all internal movement in the country at that time, but did not place any restrictions on international flights and sea travel. Through these routes, the virus has spread across the world.

Another question is what prompted China to start using RT-PCR testing in hospitals in January 2020. Was it already prepared for the virus? The speed at which China has brought the pandemic under control is astounding. As the world grapples with the virus, China is on the road to recovery. It is the only large country in the world where the annual budget is not in the red. Today, it would appear that biological weapons have replaced nuclear weapons as the currency determining a nation’s superpower status.

China has been behaving like a great economic and military superpower for some time now. In 2001, former US President George W Bush projected him as his country’s greatest rival. If it hadn’t been for September 11 that same year, the United States and China might have started the battle for supremacy in earnest. For several years after September 11, the United States was preoccupied with its fight against terrorism, putting most other issues on the back burner. This is why the help Wuhan scientists continued to get from many Western countries, including the United States, has gone largely unnoticed. Most of them couldn’t have known that they might have helped create a virus that would one day bring the world to its knees.

But all this knowledge must be pursued with great caution. Every calamity or natural disaster brings in its wake a multitude of conspiracy theories. It is therefore imperative that we conduct a thorough and scientific investigation into all allegations. It should be remembered that in the first decade of this century the United States, supported by its allies, destroyed much of Iraq on the grounds that it was in possession of weapons of mass destruction. , an assertion which has not been confirmed in view of the facts. The world has paid the price, and the United States has become needlessly embroiled in a war that ultimately yielded no results but forever changed the geopolitical map.

China is not Iraq. It is the second world power in all areas. Before taking any action, Western countries should objectively examine all the claims that have been put forward. China’s record in investigative cooperation is uneven. China allowed the WHO team to enter the country 10 months after the outbreak. However, the team was not allowed to visit the Wuhan lab and was able to study little more than the effect of wet markets on viruses. This stubbornness of the Chinese authorities is inexplicable and counterproductive.

Given China’s opacity on the coronavirus pandemic, a subject that concerns us all and has cost us dearly, we must ask ourselves a chilling question. Are we heading for a new cold war or something much more dangerous?

Shashi Shekhar is Editor-in-Chief, Hindustan

