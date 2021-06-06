Turkey wants Greek troops to leave islands: Greece rethinks sanctions | greece, politics

Reiterating a request that Greece has repeatedly rejected, Turkey wants Greek troops to be withdrawn from the Greek islands near the Turkish coast, especially those Turkey wants to return, refusing to accept the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne which fixes the borders.

But Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar then invoked the pact to insist that Greece must demilitarize the islands cited by Turkey, despite fears it will leave them defenseless and easier to seize in conflict. or an invasion.

“We (base our request) on international law. What does the Treaty of Lausanne say? They cannot militarize the islands. As you can see, they did, ”Akar said in an interview with Hurriyet newspaper.

“Where’s the justice in there?” Akar also said. “We are only defending our rights,” he said, basing himself on treaties that Turkey does not accept unless it is used only for its own benefit, including the United Nations law of the sea. being ignored as Turkey steps up its claims on the waters around the Greek islands where it wants to chase energy.

This discussion, days after the foreign ministers of the two countries spoke nicely at a meeting in Athens and said they wanted diplomacy and lessen the tension, further intensified Greece’s anxiety. warning to press for sanctions from the European Union.

There is no sign that Greece will be backed by the EU beyond supportive tweets, as Germany, home to 2.774 million people of Turkish descent and a major arms supplier to Turkey, blocked any sanction for Turkish provocations.

Akar did not mention that the same treaty gave these islands to Greece, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan openly admitting he covets their return because some are a short distance from the Turkish coast.

Akar also criticized Greece for claiming a 6-mile territorial sea area and a 10-mile airspace column, both of which are routinely violated by Turkish fighter jets and warships without NATO intervention, the defense alliance to which both belong.

Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis are due to meet on the sidelines of a June 14 NATO meeting in Brussels, with the Turkish leader adding fuel to the fire when he says Turkey is ready to defend territories formerly held by the Ottomans.

He added that recent military exercises in the Aegean Sea had made Greece… an “enemy” state as he put it… both frightened and worried about Turkey’s ability to do so, said The Voice of America in a report.

This led Greece to denounce what it called “hostile threats” and “provocative” and that it would again consider asking for sanctions, with no idea what that would do at the time Erdogan-Mitsotakis at the NATO.

Akar then called on Greece to obey international laws that Turkey does not respect and to withdraw troops and missiles from the Greek islands, which would remove a critical line of defense should Turkey go after them.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, who spoke kindly to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavasoglu in Athens – after lashing out at him and at a previous meeting in Ankara – spoke harshly again after the Erdogan’s bluster.

Dendias said Greece has long supported Turkey’s candidacy for EU membership, which goes back 16 years after it started with Erdogan purging civil society, the military, the courts, the education system and imprisoning journalists by the dozen after a failed coup attempt against him in July 2016.

Dendias said if Turkey does not watch its language, Greece could again call for sanctions after withdrawing them in favor of a diplomacy that continues to fail as Erdogan plays a sort of political yo-yo.

Mitsotakis said, “What we see in recent weeks in a kind of kinetic energy on both sides talking to each other. So they are ready to talk to each other at the highest political level. But that doesn’t mean the talks will yield results, ”VOA said.

“It’s a whole different story because the differences exist, they are diachronic and the demands on both sides are contradictory. So while I am optimistic that both sides are ready to defuse the tensions, I don’t think they have a chance to resolve the issues on their own, ”he said,

Erdogan said Turkey was built by conquering the lands of others, as he explained why he converted the ancient Orthodox Church of Aghia Sophia in Constantinople into a mosque despite international denunciation.

This happened during the opening of a mosque in the town of Zonguldak, said Kathimerini, as he spoke more to his unconditional ultra-nationalist base he turned to for escalating chauvinism.

“We have maintained these lands and made it our homeland with our blood, our flag and the sound of mosque prayers. This is why the reopening of Hagia Sophia as a mosque is important, because it is a legacy of conquest, ”he said.

He also pledged the construction of mosques all over Turkey. “I believe that every mosque we build is a cultural beacon to protect the future of our people and our homeland,” he said.