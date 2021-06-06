Ahead of Northern Ireland talks, UK calls for pragmatism, EU seeks confidence





LONDON (Reuters) – Britain called on the European Union to be more pragmatic and Brussels urged London to help restore confidence on Sunday, as the parties prepared for talks this week on part of the deal on Brexit which governs trade with Northern Ireland. FILE PHOTO: British and European flags are seen ahead of a meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Brussels, Belgium, December 9, 2020. Olivier Hoslet / Pool via REUTERS / File Photo Since completing his departure from the EU last year, Britain’s relations with the 27-member bloc have deteriorated, with both sides accusing the other of acting in bad faith on what ‘the Northern Ireland Protocol is called. The protocol introduced controls on certain goods transported from mainland Britain to Northern Ireland, a British province which has a land border with EU member Ireland. The checks gave the impression to pro-British unionists in Northern Ireland that the Brexit deal separates them from the rest of the UK, a change they say could derail a 1998 peace deal that ended three decades of violence. We must ultimately restore a minimum level of trust that will allow us to find solutions, EU Ambassador to Britain Joao Vale de Almeida told Times Radio ahead of talks between the EU and British officials. which should resume on Wednesday. He added: I remain confident that we can make it happen. The envoy said that no viable alternative to the Northern Ireland Protocol, a measure designed to prevent a hard border between the EU and Britain on the island of Ireland, had been offered. He called on Britain to honor its agreements. David Frost, UK minister responsible for EU relations, said EU negotiators must adopt a new negotiating manual. In comments published by the Financial Times, Frost said the EU needs to be more pragmatic and less legal purism. We continue to work for negotiated solutions that achieve this. But time is running out. We must see progress soon. Hope we can this week, says Frost. Britain made huge compromises to make the deal work, he added. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said Frost continued to blame the EU’s inflexibility for protocol difficulties. This just isn’t the case … is it all about media posts in the UK or really solving problems together? He said on Twitter. Preserving the delicate peace without giving the UK a back door to the EU’s single market via the Irish border has been one of the most difficult issues in nearly four years of talks on the terms of the exit from the Great Britain of the block. Some politicians fear the dispute could escalate into violent protests in Northern Ireland. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has unilaterally extended a grace period on some checks to minimize supply disruptions. Brussels said the move violated the Brexit divorce agreement. Reporting by Andy Bruce; Edited by Timothy Heritage

