Also learn from defeat: PM Modi to BJP leaders

* Whether it is victory or loss, the BJP should assess its performance in detail so that it can prepare for future polls.

* In West Bengal, the party is expected to see how TMC came back to a big win in recent assembly polls after its poor performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when the BJP won 18 of the state’s 42 seats.

* The party needs accounts in all regional languages ​​to use social media more effectively.

These are some of the suggestions Prime Minister Narendra Modi made to the BJP general secretaries at Sunday’s meeting, we learn. He was addressing leaders after a two-day stocktaking and review meeting on the performance of the BJP in the Assembly elections and its activities under the Seva hi sanghatan program during the pandemic.

During the nearly five-hour meeting at his official residence, Modi made several suggestions as the party prepares for assembly polls in five states early next year, sources said.

In the recently concluded elections, the BJP-led NDA won Assam, became the main opposition with 77 seats in West Bengal, is ready to form a coalition government in Puducherry, won four seats in Tamil Nadu, although it attracted nothing to Kerala.

Speaking on Kerala, we learn that Modi advised party leaders to drop the inflexibility in forming alliances and bring non-Hindu communities to the BJP support base. He said the BJP should try to win over the state’s Christian community, as it doesn’t appear to have any major problems joining the BJP, it was learned. The prime minister, according to sources, suggested that the party try to take advantage of the goodwill and influence of the Christian community on the political and social scene in Kerala.

As for West Bengal, we learn that Modi asked party leaders to study how the Trinamool Congress, which suffered a setback in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, worked for its landslide victory in those elections. Assembly.

Preparation for the third wave of Covid

Before meeting Modi, BJP leaders had a day-long discussion about the party’s future plans.

Having faced criticism for its leaders’ absence on the ground during the peak of the second wave of Covid-19, the BJP is preparing for an anticipated third wave with plans to train 1 lakh of health volunteers to do operate medical devices and provide essential medical services.

The party made this decision at the meeting of the secretaries general and the heads of different morchas, chaired by the president of the BJP JP Nadda. At the meeting, which was also attended by the leaders in charge of the states linked to the elections, a discussion also took place on the post-election violence in West Bengal, he was informed.

The meeting, which was held at the Naddas residence, brought together the eight general secretaries of the BJP, the general secretary of the party (organization)

BL Santhosh and the Presidents of its Youth, Women, Farmers, OBC, SC, ST and Minority Wings.

BJP General Secretary Bhupender Yadav said: It has been decided that the party will train 1 lakh of health volunteers, including giving them technical knowledge to operate ventilators and other essential medical devices.

The leaders of the affiliated morchas were asked to focus on promoting government initiatives for their respective chapters.

For example, said Yadav, the ST wing of the party has been asked to focus on promoting the Van Dhan Yojana Centers for tribals. Likewise, kisan morcha will facilitate training of farmers in agricultural producer organizations, while the women’s wing will promote Poshan Abhiyan, which aims to combat malnutrition among women.