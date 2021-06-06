Donald Trump’s reign is over as Joe Biden brings hope





THIS week, Channel 4 covered two very important moments from Joe Biden’s early presidential days. They were in stark contrast to the rhetoric and actions of this man, Trump, in those very dark days which hopefully have been relegated to the past.

Biden has suspended oil and gas drilling leases at the Alaska Arctic Wildlife Refuge, reversing Trump’s “flagship” policy, while an environmental review is carried out.

The region is home to vast oil reserves as well as polar bears, which use its coastal plain as breeding ground, caribou, snowy owls and other wildlife. It is one of the few areas of true wilderness that exist on the planet and is home to more than 200 species of birds that migrate there to breed.

Locals call it the sacred place where life begins because 130,000 herds of caribou go there each year to have their young.

The refuge which spans over 19 million acres of land is America’s largest wildlife preserve. It was clear from the Channel 4 article, that there is no way to do oil and gas drilling there, it does not harm the environment, animals and human communities in the area.

Bernadette Demientieff was interviewed. She is the Executive Director of the Gwich’in Nation Steering Committee. The Gwich’in people are one of the indigenous occupiers of the affected region. She said that while Biden’s decision was a step in the right direction, it wasn’t exactly what they were hoping for as they were pushing for continued protection.

I was struck by her following statement: “I am not an environmentalist or an activist, I am just a mother and a grandmother trying to protect the future of my children so that they have a place and a future. in our homelands. Many Gwich’in (also Inupiat and other natives of Alaska) did not come for the fight. These people came to our home countries and tried to make decisions about our future without getting involved and we are not going to put up with it. We will resist.

She went on to say that this was very important to many Alaskans and Alaskans in general whose voices were not being heard and had been totally ignored and rejected. They were trying to put an end to the continued colonization that is occurring through the development of oil and gas. She said: “We have dead fish in our lakes and rivers, dead birds literally falling from the sky due to famine. Our rulers (of Alaska) are simply choosing to ignore the original peoples of that state. ”

As I listened to Bernadette speak with such unwavering determination born of years of ignorance of global business, my faith in humanity grew. She was a very impressive woman. The proof of the pudding, however, will be in the eating, as I’m sure Bernadette and her people will reserve judgment for themselves pending the outcome of the environmental review.

Joe Biden also paid tribute to the victims of the demise of a thriving black community in Tulsa in 1921 at the hands of a white crowd, at an event commemorating his 100th birthday. He said: “It was not a riot, it was a massacre”. Yet such a contrast to Trump. Note that I had never heard of this atrocity until now. It has been pretty much erased from American history since its inception. Would the reporting have been so important before George Floyd died? I do not think so!

It is so encouraging that this “leader of the free world” (although I hate that term) and his deputy Kamala Harris are so much rocking their values ​​with our own Prime Minister and our colleagues.

It shows how quickly history can change. This man Johnson and his incompetent and corrupt cronies were in the grip of Trump. However, as in the Proclaimers song, it is now “Trump no more …”. With a little luck and a good wind, we might soon be able to sing “Johnson no more, Rees-Mogg no more etc.” I hope so, but until we become an independent nation, it is not up to us. In the meantime, make do with those of the “Red Wall!” ”

Ivor TelferDalgety Bay, Fife

